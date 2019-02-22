While strictly speaking you can use the Vuze XR solo, it requires the companion app to get the most out of it. The app is free and available for both Android and iOS devices, and you’ll need to connect whatever device it’s running on to the XR via a direct Wi-Fi link – a fairly painless process to repeat, once you’ve successfully performed it the first time.

Unfortunately, the Vuze XR app is a bit of a dog. It lags a long way behind, say, the Insta360 One X’s app in terms of usefulness, user-friendliness and polish. While the latter gives you easy access to camera controls and settings, plus rich editing features and social media sharing functionality, the XR’s is really only useful for composing and capturing shots – at least when you’re shooting at the camera’s best resolution or frame rate.

The app has a menu for changing basic camera settings, but you can’t even view footage you’ve taken at the camera’s maximum 5.7K/30fps quality or even 4K at 60fps, let alone edit it. You’ll need to drop the resolution down to 4K at 30fps before recording, then transfer videos to your mobile device if you want to edit and share them directly.

Even then, the editing options aren’t as varied as Insta360’s. If you want to crop down a frame of your 360º video to change the perspective, for instance, there isn’t a clear in-app way to do it – while in the One X’s companion app, there are three.

If you do want to edit the 60fps or 5.7K files, you’ll need to export them from the XR to a PC or Mac running the Vuze VR Studio app, do the trimming, stitch refinements and more there, then render the file in order to share it online. It’s a decent app, fairly simple to use and offering with some handy features (the ability to add image stabilisation is particularly useful), but it’s still a bit barebones. We’d have liked (again) a built-in way to change perspective and field-of-view several times during a 360º video, or to slow down and speed up parts of the clip.

Battery life is acceptable – we’d estimate a full charge will give you around an hour of video recording time. However, as the battery isn’t removable, you’ll likely need to pack a power bank if you’re planning a day out and about shooting.