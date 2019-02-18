The Vodafone Smart X9 does a great job of convincing roving eyeballs it is not a cheap phone. It sits alongside the best sub-£180 phones in this respect.

Sure, no-one’s pining for a mobile with a Vodafone logo etched into the back, but just check out all the little touches that make this phone more than just a bare minimum block of generic phone.

The finish on the back reacts to light, making shiny-but-subdued streaks appear on its rear. Like the Moto G7 Play, the Vodafone Smart X9 back is designed to look like glass, but is actually plastic. But at £109, we’re not going to complain.

Its sides are real aluminium, and even the little metal band around the rear camera shows at least someone behind the Vodafone Smart X9’s design wanted it to look classy.

Front-on, it’s still about as plain as you could imagine. In previous years, most Vodafone smartphones were almost painfully bland, the equivalent of oats soaked in water. The Vodafone Smart X9 may still be the practical porridge of phones, but there’s at least a bit of dried fruit and honey thrown in this time to please your tastebuds.

The screen has a modern-looking 18:9 aspect, but there’s no notch and no punch hole. It looks very conventional.

The Vodafone Smart X9 is also quite a small phone. Its 5.7-inch screen may sound big if you haven’t upgraded your phone in quite a while, but is right up there with the Nokia 1 and Honor 7S as something that's been made easy to handle.

Low-end phones like this often have all the flashy parts stripped out, but the Vodafone Smart X9 doesn't. There’s a solid fingerprint scanner on the back, and while its 32GB storage won’t sound a lot if you’re used to spending £500, it should do the trick for most and can be expanded to 128GB if necessary.

You start wondering where the catch is. The Vodafone Smart X9 even has USB-C charging, still left out of some affordable mobiles that cost significantly more.

Spoiler alert: the catch is that the Smart X9 is locked to Vodafone. The company's plan is to make money off you through call and data charges, and to stop you from straying to the competition. But as Vodafone is a pretty great network in most respects, we’ve seen far worse deals.