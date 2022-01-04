JBL’s Quantum Stream is a gaming mic for talkative Twitch streamers

Fast fingers might win you Fortnite glory, but you’ll never be a Twitch star if your subscribers can’t hear you clearly. Enter JBL’s Quantum Stream: designed for gamers who’d like to go viral, the audio firm’s first dedicated gaming mic is built to hear you clearly.

A pair of pick-up patterns mean players can switch from solo session to ensemble podcast with the flick of a switch. Mum come in to tell you dinner’s ready? Tap the top button to mute the mic immediately. An RGB ring light indicates when your stream is silenced, so your squad won’t overhear your supper summons.

Equipped with a dual-capsule electret condenser, the Stream also supports high-resolution 24bit, 96kHz sampling – ideal if you do ASMR as a side-gig. It works with JBL’s QuantumEngine PC software as well: hook it up via USB and you can tweak EQ settings to suit your audience – and sync RGB hues to match the rest of your rig.

A swivel head allows you to move the Quantum Stream through 360 degrees, while a universal mount makes it a cinch to position – whether you’re propping it on a tabletop or attaching it to a boom arm. And thanks to metal accents, it should cut a dash on any desk.

All set to speak up and be heard? The JBL Quantum Stream will set you back £90 (€100) when it launches in Spring 2022.

