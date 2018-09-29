Like its predecessor, the Megaboom 3 still looks a bit like a Pringles can, albeit one adorned in a sort of iridescent two-tone-fabric. Ultimate Ears kindly supplied us with the Lagoon Blue model, and it looks tip-top.

Ultimate Ears prides its speakers on their ability to withstand the roughest treatment. Whether you’re dunking it in the deep blue, passing it between pals at a muddy festival site, or accidentally drop kicking it against a tree (hey, it can happen), the tough-as-three-Schwarzeneggers material that encases the Megaboom 3 means it lives up to its name without interruption.

Owners of the 2015 model will notice that volume controls no longer live on a chunky rubber strap running down the front of the speaker. That’s gone, leaving the Megaboom 3 look decidedly naked in comparison. In its new exhibitionist guise, Ultimate Ears says you get fuller 360 sound. The downside is that, without their own space, the still enormous plus and minus symbols aren’t as easy to find if you’re not looking at the device, and they’re simply not as satisfying to press. Boo.

There is, though, a thin strip on the back, the bottom of which can be flicked up to the reveal the micro-USB port. The Megaboom 3 can also be charged via the £35 wireless Power Up wireless charging dock, but you’ll have to buy that separately.

The other major addition is the modestly-dubbed ‘Magic Button’ that sits between the on/off and pairing buttons on the Megaboom 3’s bonce. We were hoping it’d make it levitate or transform into a labrador puppy, but (somewhat disappointingly) the button’s actual functions are limited to music control without needing to rummage for your phone.

A single press will pause/play, while double pressing skips through tracks. If you’re an Apple Music or Deezer subscriber, long pressing keys up your choice of up to four preloaded playlists.