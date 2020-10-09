Ultimate Ears made its name with highly portable Bluetooth speakers. If you do somehow manage to ram the Hyperboom into your backpack, you’re only going to get as far as the front door before toppling backwards. At 14.3in high, this is a tall speaker, and weighing in at 5.9kg, it’s also a pretty heavy one. While it’s completely road-ready if you need it to be, the Hyperboom is probably best left at home, and a pull-out rubber handle makes it easy to lug it between rooms.

UE speakers are also traditionally brightly colourful, friendly-looking things. In contrast, the mesh-wrapped Hyperboom’s all-black design makes it look like a more Serious Piece of Tech, which given its price, probably makes sense. Also a departure for the company is the speaker’s shape. It’s a cuboid, rather than cylindrical like most of the rest of the family. And while they’re all 360-degree speakers, the Hyperboom is only capable of 270-degree audio. More on that in a bit.

What have been brought over from UE speakers past are the comically massive (in a good way) plus and minus volume signs, which sit on a control panel at the top of the Hyperboom. To the left of these is the power button, and to the right the input buttoms, where you can jump between your two simultaneously connected Bluetooth devices, as well as aux and optical, the latter being theree should you want to use the Hyberboom as a TV speaker. Between them is the play/pause button, which can be long pressed to start one of your chosen playlists, as selected in the app.

The optical and aux inputs, a USB-out for charging your phone and power ports are hidden underneath a flap on the speaker’s spine, just below the handle.

We quite like the Hyberboom’s more industrial design. It’s not as fun as the various Boom speakers before it, but will blend into any room, and an IPX4 water-resistance rating means you won’t have to worry if your (currently imaginary) beer-swilling party guests get a bit too enthusiastic on the dancefloor.