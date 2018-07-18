The Suunto 9 is primarily a sports watch but you could happily wear this all day and enhance your look.

The brushed metallic bezel looks as good as it feels, and is surrounded by a tough-yet-soft rubberised silicone material strap, which gives just enough stretch to ensure anyone whose wrist size fall in between notches is catered for.

While you do get touchscreen, there is also a selection of three buttons on the right which make for easy controls, even when running. The display isn't huge when you factor in that black bezel but it's plenty bright enough for daylight viewing and features a great use of the full colour options to clearly display all your information at a glance.

It can become a bit of a fingerprint haven when you're prodding away at it though, which is hardly ideal on a sweaty run. Expect to be wiping the screen. A lot.

The Suunto 9 is chunky and at 81g, pretty heavy too. That's a positive for many, especially in terms of fashion statement, but when running it can feel a little bulky.

That said this watch is all about the battery life and ultra performance so most people who are looking at this are probably already expecting a larger unit for that extra staying power. You're not? Then you might want to consider something smaller and cheaper like a Garmin Forerunner 935 which also has an excellent battery life and multi-sport support.

If it's tough you want though, then the Suunto 9 is for you. This thing has been tested to some extreme limits, and up to 100-metre water resistance is just one of them.

Ours ended up with a slight dink in the metal during testing, but that sapphire crystal glass screen held up scratch free despite being thrown in a bag, with keys, a few times. Consider the old hat well and truly tipped.

Onboard you've got the likes of GPS, Bluetooth and advanced motion sensors to offer tracking, notifications and syncing. But more on what all of that actually does for you below.