The ultimate meeting tool: Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub offers real-time translation for up to 20 people at once

Forty-four years ago, the world was introduced to the bizarre concept of the Babel fish — a bright yellow fish which can be placed in one’s ear, bestowing them with the power to instantly understand any language they come across. Appearing in Douglas Adams’ iconic novel The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, it’s a shining example of imagination-capturing, comedic science fiction at its absolute best.

Today of course, the concept of a device that can translate speech and text isn’t far-fetched at all — but not all of them are created equal. Enter the Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub — a powerful, all-in-one multi-language simultaneous interpretation system that doesn’t require a complex setup process or additional phone app to work its magic.

Designed to be used in everything from cafés to meeting rooms, it allows multiple people to freely communicate, smashing through language barriers with ease.

The device is the first of its kind to offer simultaneous interpretation in multiple languages for both online and offline settings, and is clearly gunning to be the perfect tool for global communication and cooperation. In short, it’s more than a mere translation device, and enables true and transparent communication, whatever languages you speak.

Unveiled at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, it aims to be the perfect solution for working and communicating across borders, from business meetings and voice calls, to multilingual classrooms that need smooth translations in different languages.

The freedom to communicate

The Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub consists of wireless earbuds (housed in a charging case which also has a screen for interactions and text translation), allowing users to have translated speech beamed directly into their ears in real time, for a much more natural flow of conversation. It can meet all your translation needs through its advanced HybridComm 3.0 technology, raising the bar for translation quality, and a patented Vector Noise Reduction algorithm to deliver clear and crisp sound even in loud settings.

Better yet, you can use the system with up to 20 people at once in five languages, and it’ll even work during meetings where people are dialling in remotely. Outside of this multi-user scenario, the Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub also supports an impressive total of 40 languages, 93 accents, and 13 pairs of offline translations for easy communication even when there’s no internet available.

Translate your way

The X1 offers five translation modes. It can operate in a one-on-one setting, where two users share the earbuds and receive live translation right into their ears. This mode is activated with a single button press, meaning no extra hassle while setting it up.

If you’re on your own, Listen & Play mode is for you. Wear the earbuds, and let the built-in microphone and speaker do the work – it’s ideal for interacting quickly with strangers who don’t speak your language, such as in marketplaces, listening to speeches, or in training sessions where you need to catch everything the trainer says. If you’re in a group, you can enable real-time interpretation for up to 20 people speaking in five languages, or join the meeting remotely with a code.

Voice Call mode allows seamless communication with simultaneous interpretation. You can hear the authentic voices of the other person alongside the translation, making the communication more engaging. It’s perfect for building strong relationships with clients, coworkers and family.

The X1 Hub can also morph into a handheld translator with a simple click. It bridges language gaps easily during casual chats in different languages, creating a friendly and lively atmosphere, and providing language assistance whenever you need it.

A history of translation

Timekettle is a translation solutions provider that has been leading and winning awards in the industry since 2016. Its outstanding products have earned many global honours, such as the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award. Timekettle has its main office in Shenzhen, China, as well as a customer centre in Los Angeles, and is the best-selling brand in the translator device industry, with the biggest market share on Amazon. It serves hundreds of thousands of users in 171 countries and regions around the world.

Timekettle has won many Innovation Awards since its inception, with some of its products that earned the CES Innovation Awards being the WT2 Plus, the first ear-to-ear wearable translator for two-way conversations in different languages; M2, the first earbuds that can translate offline; and Zero, the smartest, most versatile portable translator in the world.

The company’s CEO, Leal Tian, says: “Our vision at Timekettle sets us apart from other players in the market, focusing on differentiation in product design and development direction. We strive to develop the best communication solutions to address real-life user cases and encourage proactive engagement in different languages. By reshaping the form of communication, we offer an unprecedented immersive experience in people’s lives.”

Timekettle’s X1 Interpreter Hub is now available on Amazon or directly from Timekettle for $699.

StuffTV