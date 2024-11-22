Supercharge your storage with Kingston’s latest portable SSDs

In today’s fast-paced world, portable storage needs to work as quickly as you do. Whether you’re a photographer offloading thousands of RAW files from a shoot, a videographer backing up 8K footage on location, or a gaming enthusiast looking to expand your library, slow storage can be a serious bottleneck. As a result, the demands on storage devices have never been higher – with increasing file sizes, higher resolution content, and the need for instant access to our digital libraries wherever we are.

Enter Kingston’s latest external SSDs. Designed to eliminate these pain points, they offer blazing-fast transfer speeds in incredibly portable packages that can handle whatever life throws at them. These powerful yet compact drives represent a significant leap forward in portable storage technology, combining professional-grade performance with the durability needed for real-world use.

Whether you’re a creative professional working in challenging environments or someone who needs reliable, swift storage for everyday use, Kingston has engineered these drives to meet – and exceed – your expectations.

Power meets portability

At the forefront of Kingston’s portable storage line-up is the impressive XS2000. This compact powerhouse harnesses USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 technology to deliver remarkable transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s – perfect for professionals working with demanding 8K video projects or high-resolution photo collections.

The XS2000 doesn’t just excel at speed either – it’s built to handle the demands of professional use. A removable ruggedised sleeve provides drop protection up to 1.8 metres, while its IP55 rating ensures protection against water and dust. For photographers and videographers working in challenging environments from dusty deserts to rainy cityscapes, this robust protection makes the XS2000 an invaluable companion.

With capacities up to a cavernous 4TB, the XS2000 also ensures ample space for your creative projects. The drive uses advanced NAND flash technology for reliable data storage, while its USB Type-C connection ensures future-proof compatibility with modern devices. Whether you’re editing high-res images, working with 8K video, or managing large document libraries, the XS2000 keeps up with your storage demands without compromise.

Sleek, smart storage for everyone

Alternatively (or in addition), the XS1000 also delivers impressive capabilities for those seeking hassle-free file backup and storage. With transfer speeds reaching 1,050MB/s, this versatile drive handles everything from document backups to media transfers with ease. Its sleek, compact form factor is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle – small enough to slip into any pocket yet powerful enough to handle your storage needs.

Available in classic black or striking red (the latter making for a perfect festive gift, if we say so ourselves), the XS1000 packs up to 2TB of storage capacity into its diminutive frame. This impressive capacity allows you to carry thousands of photos, documents, and videos wherever you go. The drive comes equipped with both USB Type-C and Type-A compatibility out of the box, including a handy adapter that ensures you can connect to virtually any device.

Don’t let its small size fool you though – this tiny powerhouse provides unrivalled convenience for anyone needing reliable file backup. Whether you’re storing cherished memories or important documents, the XS1000 ensures your files are always readily accessible without the bulk of traditional storage solutions.

Storage that moves with you

Both drives represent Kingston’s commitment to delivering storage solutions that keep pace with modern lifestyles. Whether you’re a creative professional requiring the ultimate in speed and durability with the XS2000, or someone seeking reliable, swift storage for everyday use with the XS1000, Kingston has you covered.

The combination of compact design, robust performance, and thoughtful features makes these drives perfect for anyone who needs dependable storage on the move. From backing up precious memories to managing professional workflows, Kingston’s latest SSDs deliver the perfect blend of speed, capacity, and reliability.

Visit kingston.com to explore the full range of portable storage solutions and find the perfect drive for your needs.