Stuff's ultimate guide to starting your own podcast

If you fancy worming your way into the earholes of millions of online listeners, we’ve got some top tips on setting up your own podcast from home.

You may have thought that podcasts would be dying out in 2020, with commuting time seriously squashed by Covid-19 and the meteoric rise in popularity of Twitch and other video streaming services.

However, podcasters are still seeing huge download figures across the board, as people continue to enjoy their favourite online shows from home. Setting up your own ‘cast is an easy affair, although it does take some time and self-motivation to get one off the ground.

With a bit of perseverance however, you too could become a popular host with a show that attracts a big audience every week. And to get your started, here’s our tips and tricks for planning your perfect podcast.