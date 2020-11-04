Stuff's guide to the best kit to record a podcast

If you’re podcasting solo, then your best option is something like the RØDE NT-USB Mini (£99). This studio-quality mic simply plugs into a spare USB port on your computer and in seconds is ready to record your dulcet tones. Audio capture is warm and clear, while the cardioid pickup pattern means noisy neighbours are ignored.

The NT-USB Mini comes with a magnetic detachable desk mount, but for true convenience we recommend grabbing the RØDE PSA-1 Studio Boom Arm. Bung your microphone on the end and you’ll have the freedom to sit, stand or recline while you record.

If you’re recording on the go, then RØDE’s SC6-L Interview Kit (£195) works with the free RØDE Reporter app for capturing content in lossless quality, and is optimised for two person interviews with an iPad or iPhone. The SC6-L breakout box includes a pair of tie-clip-style lavalier mics, which plug straight into the box for simultaneous recording, while a Lightning port makes it easy to connect your Apple device so it's immediately ready to edit and upload. Like the NT-USB Mini, you can plug in a pair of headphones for real-time monitoring, while that kevlar-reinforced cabling will withstand some serious punishment. This option is particularly great if you’re interviewing guests outside of your home.

Last up, if you’re hoping to build a proper studio for yourself and guests, have a gander at the RØDECaster Pro (£619). This mighty all-in-one device allows you to connect up to four high-quality studio mics and headphones all at once, plus it automatically polishes your audio (and includes shortcut buttons for the obligatory jingles and sound effects). You can record direct to a microSD card, or save your chat to a computer in real time. Try hooking up RØDE’s PodMics (£109 each), with the PSA-1 desk mount (£89) for ease of use.