Start every adventure with Neo

Neo is a smart kids watch that gives children a sense of independence while letting you stay in touch every step of their adventure.

Part of Vodafone’s Designed & Connected range, Neo is full of features to help you stay connected to your little superheroes, from calls and chats to viewing the device’s location on a map from your phone. With a camera, activity tracker and calendar, Neo can help your kids learn about the world around them – all while enjoying hours of fun with some of their favourite characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Want to know more? Let’s dig into what Neo enables you and your kids to do…

