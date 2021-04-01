Start every adventure with Neo

Neo is a smart kids watch that gives children a sense of independence while letting you stay in touch every step of their adventure.
Part of Vodafone’s Designed & Connected range, Neo is full of features to help you stay connected to your little superheroes, from calls and chats to viewing the device’s location on a map from your phone. With a camera, activity tracker and calendar, Neo can help your kids learn about the world around them – all while enjoying hours of fun with some of their favourite characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.
Want to know more? Let’s dig into what Neo enables you and your kids to do…
All communication between approved contacts only. Connectivity subscription required. Watch is not a tracker but approved contacts can view device location. Features and accuracy of location subject to Vodafone network coverage and GPS signal. Terms apply. See FAQs for more info. © Disney. © Disney/Pixar. © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2021 MARVEL
Stay connected
Stay in touch with your kids while you’re apart with calls, chat and emojis. You can view Neo’s location on a map from your phone at any time. Plus, with parental controls you can personalise and monitor Neo’s approved contacts.
Strengthen your safety net
Create your circle of trusted contacts and customise their permissions in the Vodafone Smart App so kids can contact them – as well as you. The Quick Call feature lets kids make instant calls at the touch of a button. For peace of mind Neo will only be able to make calls to contacts you have invited and can’t be used to browse the internet.
Choose a Disney sidekick
Kids can personalise their watch by choosing their own sidekick: Minnie Mouse, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, The Child or the Armoured Avenger. They can switch at any time, with a full theme takeover matching the new character. Buddies come to life in the watch to create a sense of joy and encouragement, and kids can have fun with a character-themed activity that plays iconic sound effects when they start moving.
Play, learn and be together
As fun as it is functional, Neo is full of features to keep kids entertained. The activity tracker monitors step count and sets goals with encouragement from their chosen watch sidekick. Kids can have fun and be creative by taking their own photos on Neo’s camera, which can be shared with trusted contacts approved by parents.
Give kids tools to grow
The app’s calendar allows you to create events and set reminders for the days ahead, both of which can be viewed and received on Neo and your phone. Kids can check the local weather and Neo’s calculator is sure to come in handy too.
Make Neo the perfect fit
Neo comes in two cool colours: Mint and Ocean. Its innovative ergonomic strap allows the face to be positioned straight or at an angle – making it comfortable to wear as well as easier to use. Built for every adventure, Neo is waterproof (certified rated IP67) and its battery is designed to last up to 24 hours. Kids can also opt for a neutral experience which includes a character-free interface.
IP67 withstands immersion in fresh water to a depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes. Battery life and features dependent on usage. Connectivity subscription required. Terms apply. See FAQs for more info.
Have kids explore with confidence
Neo is made smart by the built-in Vodafone Smart SIM which connects to Vodafone’s trusted global network. This means that unlike most activity trackers, Neo can keep in touch with your smartphone over long distances and be used in over 100 countries. This means parents and children always remain connected – even while they are apart.
The Neo smart kids watch (RRP £99) is available to buy from Amazon with SIM subscriptions starting at £7 per month for 12 months.