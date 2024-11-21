Save up to £350 this Black Friday with Dreame

Fresh from its October launch in the UK market, Dreame Technology is making waves with some seriously impressive vacuum tech, offering advanced features and support that make rival vacs practically rattle with envy. And it’s easy to see why.

As a pioneer in smart cleaning technology, Dreame has rapidly evolved from an ambitious 2017 startup to a global innovator. The company holds more than 150 core patents and was first to market with game-changing features like the impressive-sounding (and impressive in action) Robotic Flex Arm, which manages to reach even the trickiest of corners to ensure that not one speck of dust is safe. If that wasn’t enough, Dreame’s team of engineers has also managed to produce the world’s fastest digital motor with a rather astounding 200,000 RPM. And they’re just a couple of examples of the innovation on offer.

Better yet, this Black Friday, UK shoppers can experience Dreame’s cutting-edge cleaning solutions with substantial savings across their flagship range. Let’s explore the standout products that could revolutionise your cleaning routine.

L40 Ultra: Next-level automated cleaning

The L40 Ultra (now £949, save £350) clearly shows why Dreame has become a force in home cleaning technology. Boasting powerful 11,000Pa Vormax suction, this isn’t just another robot vacuum – it’s a powerful, comprehensive cleaning solution that thinks for itself.

Its MopExtend RoboSwing technology, for starters, reaches up to 4cm deep into corners and under furniture, while the innovative TriCut brush efficiently handles hair tangles – perfect for pet owners. The all-in-one base station delivers true hands-free maintenance, self-emptying for up to 75 days and even cleaning its own mops with 65°C hot water to maintain peak hygiene.

Intelligence goes deeper too. Using OmniDirt Detection Technology, the L40 Ultra identifies and tackles challenging messes like oil or sauce spills with targeted cleaning routines. The robot’s RGB camera and five-channel colour sensing system ensure no dirt goes unnoticed, while its smart navigation creates detailed four-level maps for efficient route planning. With customisable cleaning modes for different rooms and voice control support via Alexa, Siri, and Google Home, it’s as convenient as it is remarkably capable.

L10s Ultra Gen 2: Smart cleaning made accessible

The L10s Ultra Gen 2 (now £469, save £130) makes advanced cleaning technology more accessible without compromising on features. With impressive 10,000Pa suction power and intelligent carpet detection, it adapts seamlessly to different floor types while ensuring optimal cleaning performance.

Its DuoScrub mop system applies pressure to tackle stubborn stains, while Smart Pathfinder technology creates efficient cleaning routes. With up to 240 minutes of runtime on a single charge, it’s more than capable of handling larger homes with minimal intervention, making life that little bit easier.

The real genius lies though, in its adaptability. Multiple carpet cleaning modes – including mop lift, deep carpet cleaning with suction boost, and carpet avoidance – ensure optimal cleaning for every surface, while the fully automatic base station offers up to 75 days of hands-free operation thanks to its 3.2L dust bag,

Other smart features include off-peak charging that helps manage energy costs, along with AR scanning capabilities for precise 3D mapping and navigation, letting it learn your home’s layout for increasingly efficient cleaning over time. Clever stuff.

H14 Pro: Precision cleaning power

When you need hands-on control, the H14 Pro wet and dry vacuum (now £429, save £170) delivers exceptional versatility. Powered by Dreame’s innovative Liquid Separation Motor, it generates a remarkable 18,000Pa of suction power to handle both wet and dry debris simultaneously, with confident ease.

The H14 Pro’s 180° lie-flat design effortlessly reaches under furniture, with a slim body profile and compact brush head that can squeeze into the tightest spaces. LED lights on the brush head illuminate hidden dust, while the unique GlideWheel power system uses smart algorithms to ensure smooth backward movement that matches forward gliding.

But it’s the attention to detail that really impresses. The dual-edge cleaning brush tackles dirt in corners and along skirting boards, while the smart cleaning solution dosing system means one fill can last up to a month, which is one less thing to have to think about.

After cleaning, the brush automatically sanitises with 60°C hot water and dries with hot air in as little as five minutes. And with 40 minutes of runtime covering up to a generous 300m² (along with app control for customising everything from suction power to water flow), it offers the perfect blend of power and precision.

Innovation meets service

What sets Dreame apart isn’t just its impressive technology – it’s also its commitment to customer support. With dedicated repair centres across Europe, including one in the UK, and multilingual customer service, Dreame ensures a premium experience from purchase through the lifetime of your product.

And with savings of up to £350 this Black Friday, Dreame’s premium cleaning technology becomes considerably more accessible. Whether you’re ready to embrace fully automated cleaning with the L40 Ultra, want a capable robot companion in the L10s Ultra Gen 2, or prefer the precision control of the H14 Pro, there’s a Dreame solution to match your needs – and your budget.

These deals won’t last forever though – head to the Dreame store or Amazon to explore the full range and take advantage of these limited-time offers.