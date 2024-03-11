Roar emotion with the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

For decades we’ve listened to the rumbles and grunts of petrol-powered vehicles… but have you noticed how electric cars can make those reassuring noises even without a combustion engine?

In fact, car makers design artificial sounds to breathe some extra life into the all-electric driving experience. It’s here that the roar of the combustion engine meets the rhythm of innovation with the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

After all, driving is not just about getting from A to B; it’s about a journey that awakens the senses and sparks the soul. The sound of your car can be a companion on the road of life.

The electric whisper

The evolution of electrified driving has rewritten the old rules of automotive soundscapes. No longer are we confined to the boom of engines. Instead, we’re embracing the calming hum of electric motors. But how to infuse these quiet cruisers with the pulse-pounding excitement of traditional cars?

The sounds of the internal combustion engine are etched into our subconscious. So with EVs, it’s not solely about the revving adrenaline; it’s about striking a balance between innovation and that ancient familiarity. It’s about transforming every drive into an acoustic adventure without losing the essence that sparked a passion for cars in the first place.

The art of sound design

Stuff met with some maestros of sound design at their NVH (noise-vibration and harshness) room – the place where the magic begins. These engineers and audio wizards are not just crafting auditory experiences; they’re sculpting emotions, putting human behaviour at the forefront of these sonic breakthroughs.

“At the Sound Research Lab, we immerse ourselves in the world of automotive sound design, utilising cutting-edge technologies like driving simulators and virtual reality to develop the latest innovations,” says Dr Dong Chul Park from Hyundai’s Sound Research Lab in South Korea. “We are motivated to delivering a satisfying auditory experience for drivers.”

From the audible feedback of button presses to the carefully tuned motor notes that evoke a sense of power and performance, sound design in the automotive industry encompasses a spectrum of elements. The challenge is achieving a balance between these sounds: Dr Park and his team must pay attention to providing crucial safety feedback while maximising sounds that bring the driver joy.

Sounds of the future

The move towards electrification has changed our perception of the driving experience. One aspect remains consistent, though: sound design is vital in influencing how drivers interact with their cars. That means the pursuit of speed will demand top-notch sound design to uphold those timeless driving sensations.

The world’s leading car makers will shape the future of mobility with soundscapes that will mirror the relationship between driver and electric car. Growing beyond mere modes of transportation, the future of automotive sound design lies in curating sounds to provide an engaging driving experience.

Hyundai’s ‘N Active Sound+’ modes

Sound 1: Ignition

Paying homage to the sporty Hyundai N range’s heritage, ‘Ignition’ features a rendition of the high-performance N engine. It includes backfire and gear bang sounds.

Sound 2: Evolution

You can tailor the engine sound to the journey. The second mode is ‘Evolution’, which presents an electric soundscape with fast cornering emphasised by a lateral sound effect.

Sound 3: Supersonic

The third and final option, ‘Supersonic’ delivers a unique sound experience inspired by a jet: it incorporates a sonic boom as a sound effect during gearshifts.

StuffTV