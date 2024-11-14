How Ploom’s sleek heated tobacco device could save you money

In a world where smoking alternatives are becoming increasingly popular, Ploom is making waves with a super sleek, innovative heated tobacco device. The Ploom X Advanced delivers a smooth tobacco taste experience without the smoke, and with potential savings that could make your wallet heave a sigh of relief.

Heated not burned

The Ploom X Advanced is different to your e-cigarette or vape. This sleek device is at the forefront of heated tobacco tech, offering smokers a comfortably familiar experience with a modern twist. And if you’re not familiar with heated tobacco devices, no problem. Unlike traditional cigarettes that burn tobacco, Ploom gently heats it instead, at a lower temperature than the combustion you’d get from burning tobacco with a flame.

As for the benefits of this, there are plenty. For a start, the tobacco-infused vapour it generates makes for an authentic tobacco taste experience. You can enjoy rich tobacco flavour from the very first puff, so there’s no waiting around for flavour intensity to arrive, and its smoke-free to boot. The latter is a major boon – it means that you don’t have to deal with any smoke smell, making for an experience that’s far more discreet than traditional combustion methods. The fact that you don’t have to deal with any ash is another welcome bonus.

Ploom X is JTI UK’s latest heated tobacco product which they believe has strong potential to be a reduced-risk product compared to smoking cigarettes. In fact, the Ploom X Advanced has, on average, a 90-95% reduction in the levels of the nine constituents recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for reduction in cigarette smoke.1

IMPORTANT: THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT USE OF PLOOM X IS SAFE OR ELIMINATES HEALTH OR ADDICTION RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH TOBACCO USE. NO TOBACCO PRODUCT IS SAFE.

Smart tech meets stylish design

At first glance, you might mistake the Ploom X Advanced for a high-end bit of tech, and you wouldn’t be far off. Its compact, ergonomic design fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, while the intuitive, button-free interface makes it a breeze to use. Simply pop in an EVO tobacco stick, and in just 25 seconds, you’re ready for a five-minute session with unlimited puffs.

Available in five colours and with a range of interchangeable accessories, it’s a device you can truly make your own, mixing and matching it to different styles as you see fit – whether you’re after a classic look or something more eye-catching.

A taste for every palate, with savings to match

Another of Ploom’s standout advantages is its range of EVO heated tobacco sticks, designed exclusively for use with Ploom. With a generous selection of 12 unique flavours to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Fancy an intense menthol flavour? Or perhaps a fruity taste sensation? Or perhaps you’re more of a classic tobacco afficionado? Ploom has you covered. The ability to switch flavours between each session adds an element of variety that traditional smoking simply can’t match.

And as for those tasty savings? Switching to Ploom could put up to £3,900 back in your pocket over a year, which is a pretty staggering saving considering that the average pack of 20 cigarettes will cost you £15.84, while 20 EVO tobacco sticks come in at a much more wallet-friendly RRP of £5.00. Even factoring in the cost of the Ploom device itself, the savings stack up quickly for a pack-a-day smoker.2

Overall, Ploom X Advanced is more than just another smoking alternative. With its blend of cutting-edge technology, stylish design and financial benefits, it’s easy to see why it’s turning heads. Whether you’re looking for an alternative to traditional cigarettes, or to save some cash, this is one device that’s definitely worth considering.

Curious? Feel free to explore this new frontier in heated tobacco at ploom.co.uk. 18+ existing tobacco and nicotine users only. These products are not risk-free and are addictive.

1 Based on available machine-measured data comparing 9 harmful constituents recommended for reduction in cigarette smoke by the WHO, measured in smoke of a standard reference cigarette (1R6F) and the vapour from Ploom X Advanced.

2 Potential saving includes the cost of a Ploom device. Calculation compares the average cost of smoking 20 cigarettes and consuming 20 EVO tobacco sticks per day. With 20 sticks in a pack and a recommended retail price of £5 (effective 1 November 2024), EVO costs a third of the price of a pack of cigarettes. The current average selling price of a pack of 20 king size cigarettes is £15.84 (ONS data June 2024).