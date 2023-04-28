Luminar Neo’s AI-powered editing tools will level up your photo game

If you’re a photographer of any stripe, you’ve been there: you compose a brilliant landscape shot packed with stunning scenery, hit the shutter button and – well, the final image just doesn’t reflect what you saw with your own eyes. The sky is flat, blown out and boring; that mountain peak lacks detail; and the forest that skirts its foothills just doesn’t look as lush as you remember it.

You can chalk it up to experience and drag it to your PC’s trash bin – or you can use Luminar Neo to bring this lacklustre photo back to life: tweak the trees’ colour back to a vibrant green, add bold clarity and contrast to the mountaintop – and even replace that dreary sky with an entirely new one. All in a matter of seconds.

Luminar Neo is a creative image editor that uses powerful AI tools to make enhancing and transforming your photos easier than ever. AI swiftly analyses each image, automatically identifying different elements and objects and to unlock fast, simple editing opportunities.

Available as an app for macOS and Windows or a plugin for Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Photos on Mac, Luminar Neo is suitable for inexperienced photographers and professionals alike and offers a wide range of tools to help make any creative vision a reality. Here are some ways it can level up various forms of photography.

Portraits

If human beings are your favourite subject, Luminar Neo offers a trio of AI tools you’ll quickly find indispensable. Portrait Bokeh AI makes your subject stand out while beautifully softening and defocussing the background; Skin AI removes imperfections and enhances skin texture; and Face AI deepens the shade of your subject’s lips without the need to tediously mask off the area. You can even change the colour of your subject’s eyes with a single mouse click.

Landscapes

Capturing the world around you your thing? The Enhance AI feature helps you perfect light and colour by building a custom brightness map, intelligently balancing these elements to create a more impactful image. Feel your picture lacks drama? Use Atmosphere AI to add realistic effects like fog and use Sky AI to make your firmaments pop – or even replace them entirely.

Wildlife

If you find your photos of skittish, far-off animals are lacking in the desired impact, Luminar Neo has the tools to fix that. Upscale AI removes pixellation, allowing you to crop in to make your subject fill the frame while retaining print-level quality, while Noiseless AI eliminates speckly digital noise to keep feathers and fur looking natural and detailed.

Travel

As with landscape photos, you can quickly transform the vibe and atmosphere of your holiday shots by using the Enhance AI or Relight AI tools to totally change the lighting of a scene – including separate adjustments for objects that are near or far in the frame. You can also remove distracting elements – power lines, dust spots and even people – from the composition quickly and easily, even when they’re imposed upon complicated backgrounds.

And these are just a few examples of Luminar Neo’s brilliant and intuitive editing tools. The software is continuously improving and evolving, with regular updates often bringing in entirely new features.

Why not give it a try yourself and see how it can transform your photography? You can purchase Luminar Neo in three different ways: an Explore subscription gives you access to the essential core tools, and costs £79 per year, while a Pro subscription also offers the full range of additional Extensions tools for just £89 per year. Alternatively, you can buy a lifetime licence for a one-off payment of £119, purchasing Extensions as and when you need them. And don’t forget to use the promo code “Stuff” to get a special 10% discount on whatever you choose.

There’s one final bonus too: if you buy Luminar Neo before 1 May 2023, you’ll get guaranteed free gifts plus the chance to win the photo adventure of a lifetime: a week-long trip to Iceland this August, accompanied by six master photographers!