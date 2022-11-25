How Yamaha enables you to listen to music as the artist intended

Nobody knows sound better than Yamaha. The company is a world leader when it comes to musical instruments and audio gear – getting sound right is literally its business.

That dedication to delivering True Sound spreads across the entire range, from headphones to turntables. Whether you’re in your living room, commuting to work or relaxing on the beach, opting for Yamaha means there’s no need to compromise.

True Sound explained

True Sound isn’t just a slogan – it’s the ethos that underpins Yamaha’s entire audio range. The goal with each product is to express sound as the artist intended, based on three core elements: tonal balance (helping you hear sounds you couldn’t before); dynamics (conveying the contrast between delicacy and power); and sound image (giving you a sense of space and positioning). That all adds up to True Sound.

WS-B1A wireless speaker

This portable speaker offers 12hrs of battery life and is water/dust-proof to IP67 standards, making it ideal for barbecues and holidays. Just 10cm tall, it’s wall-mountable with a single screw, so you can also find a space for it almost anywhere in your home. Team it up with the CC-T1A charging cradle to keep it topped up and ready to go.

MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable

The first network turntable, Yamaha’s MusicCast Vinyl 500 supports fast Wi-Fi for fuss-free wireless connection – so there’s no chance of its minimalist lines being spoilt by a tangle of wires spilling out of the back.

Equipped with a preamp, the Vinyl 500 can connect to your existing amp or integrate into a networked MusicCast setup. It spins vinyl like a dream, naturally, but its musical charms don’t end there: Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and other popular streaming services are built in, as well as Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2.

TW-E7B true wireless earbuds

These buds go wherever you do. With up to 22hrs of battery life (6hrs + 16hrs from the charging case), water resistance and Advanced ANC to kill external noise with incredible precision, you can always immerse yourself in your music.

Listening Optimizer tech uses in-ear mics to dynamically correct audio, adjusting for tiny changes in the fit of the buds. It’s Yamaha’s way of ensuring True Sound stays true.