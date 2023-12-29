How POCO aims to capture the hearts and minds of Gen Z

Mobile phones from POCO are now available in 98 countries around the world. This exciting new player in the smartphone market has been releasing interesting and good-value mid-range phones. POCO aims to capture the hearts and minds of Gen Z in 2024 and beyond.

Members of Gen Z are evolving their mobile habits, with an increase in gaming, online shopping and video streaming. POCO is targeting the unique needs and preferences of the younger generation and the increased demand for devices capable of mobile gaming.

The company has marked out a reputation for producing great value products with the kinds of specs and features you’d expect from a much more expensive competitor. POCO’s philosophy is ‘Everything You Need, Nothing You Don’t’. This philosophy drives the brand to focus its research and development efforts entirely on POCO fans’ requirements and feedback.

It’s also notable for the sim and light nature of its phones, as well as the way it manages to squeeze out surprisingly long battery life between charges.

POCO primarily appeals to tech geek enthusiasts and young Gen Z consumers who value advanced technology and innovation.

It all began with the Pocophone F1, six inches of Gorilla Glass 4 containing a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and initially running Android 8. This first phone set the style for the POCO mid-range handsets. We’ve since seen POCO’s phones evolve significantly such as the introduction to larger Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rates and HDR, too.

In 2023, POCO launched the X5 range, Android smartphones that were designed and engineered to meet the needs of young people for all entertainment needs including creating and consuming content and gaming. These phones are designed to exceed their expectations. Whether it’s taking photos and video, or just watching them on large, colourful screens, POCO has something for everyone, and the battery life to keep going all day too.

POCO focuses on delivering high-performance smartphones that offer cutting-edge features at competitive prices, catering to those who seek both quality and affordability from their tech.

The X5 series begins with the X5 and X5 Pro 5G, which keep the 6.67in AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth operation. These screens display loads of detail in both the dark and bright areas.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G’s stand-out features include upgraded camera functions, faster processing speeds, and an incredible display – it’s a superb combination of visual excellence and advanced camera tech.

A Gorilla Glass screen means it can put up with being bounced around, and fingerprint-resistant materials mean it’s less likely to be left covered in smears. The Pro version features a 108MP main camera, while the standard X5 isn’t too far behind with its 48MP snapper. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, these phones are a strong match for today’s users.

The F5 Pro is POCO’s flagship, blending a reasonable price with features you’d be hard pressed to find on other such affordable offerings. This sets a new benchmark for mid-range phones.

You get the 6.67in AMOLED screen that has been the company’s trademark for the past few generations of technology, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. It’s a pro phone in every sense of the word. It’s also equipped with a 64MP rear camera that supports 8K shooting with OIS and EIS plus a battery that comfortably lasts all day.

Step down to the non-Pro F5 model, and you still get an excellent smartphone experience. The processor takes a dip, but not by much: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 doesn’t lag much behind its larger sibling, and you still get 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It’s another slim and light phone, which POCO seems to specialise in, and it has the same large HDR AMOLED 120Hz screen as the Pro phone. There’s even a headphone socket at the top of the phone, something often left off other range-topping phones, which is joined by an IR blaster for remote control purposes.

POCO’s F5 phones beat the competition in terms of battery life – the 67W fast charging comes to the rescue if you do manage to tire it out – and have vast reserves of power for gaming and creative endeavours such as video editing. They’re capable of shooting 4K video too, and of course those HDR AMOLED screens are capable of displaying your footage at its best.

With their large, bright and colourful HDR AMOLED screens, smoothly running operating systems and all-day battery life, POCO’s phones are a great choice for today’s always-connected lifestyle. Plus the POCO X5 Pro 5G is fast and responsive thanks to its Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, which offers a perfect balance of power efficiency and high performance, meaning it’s even faster than the previous model. Whether it’s video creation, gaming, or spending time on social media, you’ll find something to delight you from POCO.

StuffTV