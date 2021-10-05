How Philips UV-C disinfection technology can keep your surfaces and devices bacteria free

Using the Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp couldn’t be simpler. Just place it in the middle of your chosen room on a flat surface like a table or even the floor (despite its name, it doesn’t need to go on a desk!), then plug it into a power socket. The lamp will now be in lock mode, and three LEDs will light up to let you know when it’s ready to be used.

Holding the power button for three seconds will unlock the lamp; you can then use the timer button to select the duration of light exposure (it’ll be set to 30 minutes by default). Hit the power button again and the lamp will start doing its thing, switching itself off and returning to lock mode once the timer is up. Oh, and just so you won’t forget, all of this is covered by built-in voice guidance, taking you step-by-step through the process each time you use it.

Exposure to UV-C light can be harmful to the eyes and skin of people and pets, so you want to make sure everybody’s out of the room (with the door closed) while the UV-C lamp is working. Helpfully, the lamp comes with a motion detector, and won’t start its routine until 30 seconds after it last detects any movement in the room; it’ll also immediately stop and turn itself off if any movement occurs during the routine.