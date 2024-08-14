Here’s how Spigen’s premium accessories will turbocharge the shiny new Google Pixel 9 series

The Google Pixel 9 is official, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the best smartphones to buy this year. With its premium refreshed design, improved cameras, and powerful Gemini AI smarts, it’s a device that’s sure to turn heads and revolutionise your mobile experience. But with great power comes great responsibility — and vulnerability. You’ll want to protect your Pixel 9 and ensure disaster is avoided from any unfortunate knocks, bumps, and accidents life may throw its way. After all, you wouldn’t want your shiny new expensive gadget written off in one mishap, would you?

Enter Spigen and its premium range of Pixel 9 series accessories. Offering pixel-perfect protection (quite literally), there are all manner of precisely designed accessories to help you get the most out of your new device, while offering all-important peace of mind in the process.

From Spigen’s classic Tough Armor, to the eye-catching teardown ZeroOne skin and screen protectors, explore the wide range of accessories available for your new Pixel devices below.

Pixel 9 Pro series: magnetic attraction

The Pixel 9 Pro series is a modern smartphone marvel, and Spigen’s MagFit lineup arrives to complement its cutting-edge features. As Qi2 emerges as the new standard for wireless charging, magnetic accessories have become the norm, and your Pixel 9 Pro deserves nothing less than the very best.

Begin your magnetic journey with a case from Spigen’s extensive Pixel 9 Pro range — the signature teardown ZeroOne case is a standout choice, perfect for tech enthusiasts who want to showcase their Pixel 9 Pro’s inner beauty. Once you’ve chosen your base, it’s time to add the OneTap Ring MagFit adapter, specially designed for the Pixel 9 Pro. Alignment is a breeze with the included guide — simply press down, and your Pixel 9 Pro is transformed into a versatile magnetic powerhouse.

With your Pixel 9 Pro now MagSafe compatible, a world of possibilities unfolds. The Smart Fold 2 MagFit Card Wallet is an excellent addition, for example, keeping your cards close at hand and doubling as a kickstand for your Pixel 9 Pro — perfect for hands-free video calls or media consumption.

Pixel 9 Pro series: trustworthy classics

When it comes to protecting your beloved Pixel 9 Pro, you can’t go wrong with the classics. Spigen’s critically acclaimed Armor trio — Tough Armor, Rugged Armor, and Slim Armor — have been safeguarding phones for over a decade, and they’re more than ready to take on the challenge of the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Tough Armor for Pixel 9 Pro stands at the cutting edge of slim, tough protection. Boasting military-grade certification, a dual-layer build, and Air Cushion technology, it offers unrivalled protection for your Pixel 9 Pro. The addition of a handy kickstand also makes it a versatile choice for any Pixel 9 Pro owner who spends their commute and travel time catching up on their favourite TV series.

For those who prefer maximum protection with a modern twist, the Rugged Armor also delivers for your Pixel 9 Pro. Its sleek design, accented with carbon fibre detailing, ensures your device stays safe without compromising on style. Meanwhile, the Slim Armor CS combines protection with convenience, featuring a built-in wallet that can discreetly store up to two cards and some cash — perfect for Pixel 9 Pro users who want to travel light, without the added heft of a bulky wallet weighing them down.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: sleek protection

The innovative Pixel 9 Pro Fold demands equally innovative protection, and Spigen delivers with two standout options. The Slim Armor Pro offers a full-cover case with unparalleled protection for the most vulnerable part of your Pixel 9 Pro Fold — the hinge. Having withstood over 100,000 sliding tests, it’s a testament to exceptional durability without compromising on style.

For those who love to flaunt their Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s sleek design, the Ultra Hybrid case is the perfect choice. Its crystal-clear transparency allows your Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s original colour and design to shine through, while the hybrid material ensures a snug fit and excellent grip. It’s the ideal balance of protection and showcase, letting you enjoy the best of both worlds with your Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel Watch 3: keeping a watchful eye on protection

While the Pixel 9 series steals the spotlight, let’s not forget about its timepiece companion — the Pixel Watch 3. Spigen offers the same level of protection for your new Google-powered smartwatch as it does for your Pixel 9. The Liquid Air Case for Pixel Watch 3 offers a simple, elegant look while ensuring robust protection. Crafted from flexible, shock-absorbent material, it guards against everyday bumps and scratches without adding unnecessary bulk to your sleek timepiece.

For Pixel Watch 3 owners who prioritise comfort along with style, the Lite Fit Band is the perfect companion. Made from lightweight yet durable fabric, it’s ideal for everyday wear, seamlessly transitioning from casual to formal settings without missing a beat. (Coming soon in September.)

And if your lifestyle demands more comprehensive protection for your Pixel Watch 3, look no further than the Rugged Armor Pro Case. This two-in-one case and band combo provides all-around shock resistance, while its outer carbon fibre design maintains a sleek and rugged appearance. It’s the perfect choice for active Pixel Watch 3 users who refuse to compromise on style or safety.

Precious protection for screens and snappers

Your Pixel 9’s stunning display and impressive cameras deserve the best protection, and Spigen delivers with its Glas.tR EZ Fit series. This easy-to-install screen protector is a game-changer for Pixel 9 owners. Gone are the days of frustrating bubbles and misalignments — simply use the provided tray to perfectly position the screen protector onto your Pixel 9, press down, and you’re all set.

Crafted from 9H tempered glass for superior durability (and featuring a very clever oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints), this screen protector maintains your Pixel 9’s touch sensitivity while providing crystal-clear protection. But Spigen doesn’t stop at the screen — the Glas.tR EZ Fit Optik offers the same level of protection for your Pixel 9’s impressive camera lenses too.

With this additional layer of protection, you can confidently snap picture-perfect photos with your Pixel 9 without worrying about scratches or smudges compromising your shots. Whether you’re scrolling through your feed or capturing life’s precious moments, Spigen ensures your Pixel 9 is ready for anything.

