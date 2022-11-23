Get a laptop you’ll love with these massive MSI Black Friday deals

What’s better than getting a brand new laptop with the very latest 12th-generation Intel processors inside? Getting the same laptop for an incredibly low price.

And thanks to MSI’s brilliant Black Friday deals, you can do exactly that: its deals mean you can save up to 35% on your next laptop. Whether you’re buying for business, for gaming or for a family PC, you can pick up a powerful MSI laptop for as little as £449.

Great for gaming

MSI is well known for its super-fast gaming laptops: it’s the world’s most trusted name in gaming and eSports, and its laptops combine smart design and sheer power.

The Katana GF Series makes high-performance gaming more accessible than ever before, its 144Hz IPS-level display delivering astonishing visuals and silky-smooth refresh rates. It’s a brilliant entry-level laptop for gamers on a budget.

For even more power, MSI’s Crosshair Series offers the core gaming features from MSI’s high-end laptops, and the range now includes an all-new limited Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition. The Crosshair’s new, redesigned Cooler Boost 5 cooling system uses two fans and six pipes to keep your PC cool no matter how intense the on-screen action.

The Vector GP Series laptops are great for gaming, and they’re also suitable for really complex engineering tasks – which means they’re superb laptops for students who want to work hard and play hard too. Their graphics power can be boosted even more in Extreme Mode, which overclocks the GPU and VRAM frequency to deliver even more power.

Last but not least, there’s the MSI Stealth GS Series. It’s the ultimate combination of mobility, performance and style. MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost technology delivers optimum thermal dissipation thanks to the world’s thinnest, 0.1mm sharp-edged fan blade design which enhances airflow and keeps your CPU and GPU cool. Delivering high-end performance in a low profile, thin and light case, the Stealth GS Series is the perfect laptop for business or gaming on the go.

Laptops that mean business

The MSI Summit Evo Series blends postmodern designs with modern technology to deliver the ultimate elite laptop for business. With a wide 16:10 display, Intel Evo inside and an innovative 360-degree design it’s a powerful and stylish business notebook – and it’s made tough, meeting the MIL-STD-810G military standard for reliability and durability.

If you’re looking for the ultimate ultra-slim, ultra-light laptop, the Prestige Evo Series combines portability and productivity to deliver a laptop that’s uniquely elegant as well as supremely powerful. And its sibling, the slim and stylish Modern Series, is a lightweight laptop that weighs just 1.7kg and is packed with power so you can work anytime, anywhere.

Whether you’re looking for a no-compromise gaming laptop, an ultra-portable PC for working on the move or an excellent and affordable all-rounder, MSI has you covered – and there’s never been a better time to get the laptop you’ve been dreaming of. With gaming laptops starting at just £449 and business ones starting at just £599, not to mention some truly incredible Black Friday discounts, there’s never been a better time to buy MSI.