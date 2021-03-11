Everything you need to know about the Airthings View Plus

Unless you’ve been granted superhuman vision by your local genie or have microscopes where your eyes should be you, there’s a lot of stuff floating in the air that you can’t see, but Airthings’ new View Plus certainly can.

The air inside your house can be up to five times more polluted than the fresh stuff outside, so having an air-quality monitor can help you to pick up on any issues before they become actual problems.

The View Plus is Airthings’ most advanced air-quality monitor yet – and you’re about to wonder how you ever took a breath without one.