Everything you need to know about the Airthings View Plus

Unless you’ve been granted superhuman vision by your local genie or have microscopes where your eyes should be you, there’s a lot of stuff floating in the air that you can’t see, but Airthings’ new View Plus certainly can.
The air inside your house can be up to five times more polluted than the fresh stuff outside, so having an air-quality monitor can help you to pick up on any issues before they become actual problems.
The View Plus is Airthings’ most advanced air-quality monitor yet – and you’re about to wonder how you ever took a breath without one.
So what’s the deal here, then?
The View Plus is a totally wireless, Wi-Fi enabled air-quality monitor that is packed with sensors to pick up on all the major nasties that you’re likely to get making the air in your house manky.
According to the World Health Organisation, 9 out of 10 people breathe unsafe air on a regular basis, but with a View Plus in your gaff it can sniff out particulate matter, radon, carbon dioxide, and airborne chemicals known as VOCs.
I’ve heard of carbon dioxide, but what are the rest when they’re at home?
Particulate matter (or PM to its equally irritating friends) refers to microscopic particles in the air, such as dust and pollen, stuff emitted by stoves or open fires, and even detritus from your furry friends. While VOCs are Volatile Organic Compounds that can be emitted by everything from cleaning products and cosmetics to new furniture and children’s toys.
Don’t dismiss carbon dioxide so easily though. CO2 might not seem as dangerous as carbon monoxide where a leak can result in death, but it can still have an impact on your overall wellbeing. Too much of it causes drowsiness and stops you from sleeping, which can easily lead to a lack of focus, poor decision-making and a general drop in productivity. Not ideal if you’re still working from home.
OK, and what about radon? That sounds… nuclear
Top marks to you. Radon is actually a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that gets released from the rocks and soil under our feet, but with the amount of insulation in the average modern home it can quite easily get trapped and start to build up.
VOCs don’t seem so bad, but particulate matter and that radon stuff sounds nasty.
Yep, radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
PM can irritate your lungs and agitate conditions like asthma, but moreso its effects are serious enough to have been linked to heart attacks and cancer.
While VOCs can make you cough, itch and give you a headache, they also have more serious long-term effects, such as heart attacks and coronary artery disease, kidney and liver damage, and respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.
Blimey. OK, tell me more about this View Plus thingy...
Wave your hand in front of it and it’ll give you a colour-coded assessment of the air quality in your home. Want to know more? Fire up the Airthings app on your phone and you can see in-depth insights into what’s floating around in your airspace, plus it also monitors temperature, humidity and air pressure. You can even set it to alert you if things reach a certain level so you know when it’s time to take action.
The View Plus is battery powered, so you can position it wherever you want, plus it works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT, so it can easily be integrated into your existing smart home arsenal. Who needs superhero powers when you’ve got one of these?
Airthings View Plus is available for pre-order and will start shipping in June. To find more information on the View Plus and indoor air quality, visit the Airthings website at airthings.com.