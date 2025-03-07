Climb to new heights with the beginner-friendly Bwine F7GB2 drone

Entering the world of camera drones is exciting – but it can also be daunting. Not only do you have to navigate the arcane legal requirements laid down by your local authority, you also have to learn how to navigate the controls of a sophisticated flying machine – one that could end up at the bottom of the ocean or stranded upside-down on someone’s roof if you’re not careful.

That’s why drones like the Bwine F7GB2 are so appealing. With its affordable price tag, long flight range, strong battery life and huge amount of features to keep flights as safe and stress-free as possible, this compact quadcopter is the perfect way for beginners to start their drone pilot journey.

It also comes as a complete kit including a controller, extra batteries, spare propellers, cables and a carrying bag, ensuring you have everything you need to get in the air and capturing amazing videos and photos right off the bat. All you need to do is download the Bwine Drone app to your smartphone, then mount your phone securely on the controller.

On the flight front, the Bwine F7GB2’s GPS positioning and return-to-home function mean welcome peace of mind for novice pilots. The former keeps you updated on the drone’s current position at all times, while the latter can be manually engaged to bring it directly and autonomously back to its precise take-off location for a safe landing. Return-to-home also kicks in when the signal is lost or the battery gets below a certain threshold, meaning your drone won’t run out of juice in mid-air.

The GPS also opens up some great features like Follow Me and Waypoints, enabling pilots to set up some great automatic shots and camera moves using the app. Of course, full manual control is also supported using the included twin-stick controller, which allows responsive piloting of the Bwine F7GB2 over a distance of up to 9800 feet (or just under 3000m).

It’s a lively, dependable flyer too, with level 6 wind resistance (meaning stable hovering in wind speeds of up to about 25mph) and around 25 minutes of flight time from a full battery. You can buy the drone with either two or three batteries supplied too, meaning you can achieve up to 75 minutes of flight on an outing before having to recharge.

That’s plenty of time to get to know the excellent on-board camera, which can capture 4K video at 25fps, all stabilised and levelled automatically by the gyroscopic three-axis gimbal on which its mounted. It can also snap aerial photographs at 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels).

Keen to try out this incredible beginner-friendly drone for yourself? You can pick up the Bwine F7GB2 right now from Amazon by clicking one of the links below: