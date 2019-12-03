While coding robots might conjure images of spindly little devices, the RVR blows that stereotype out of the water. And then runs it over with its tank treads.

Sphero describes it as “the go-anywhere, do-anything programmable robot”, and it’s not kidding. Its all-terrain treads make a satisfying whirring noise as they turn, like there’s some highly sophisti-ma-cated workings going on. The chassis itself is solid too, and feels like it could withstand a knock or two.

And it did. We took it to our local playing field on a particularly muddy Friday afternoon and were pleasantly surprised with how it performed. The uneven grass – churned up from months of Sunday league kickabouts – posed no trouble for the RVR, nor did the bigger divots. It even powered through the deepest puddles we could find. The only problem is cleaning the mud off afterwards.

It’s also very easy to set up and get going. Open the battery compartment using the supplied tool, slide the battery in, and you’re good to go. A light lets you know when it’s powered up, and you can change its colour easily using the app. Simple.

You don’t need to get coding to start using it, you can just use it as a remote control car you drive using the app on your phone. Which means it’s good to go right out of the box.

The handling can take some getting used to. The steering is very sensitive, and it took a while for us to stop crashing into everything in sight. A word of advice: it’s best suited to wide open spaces where it has room to roam, unless you want to dial down the speed and have it crawl around at a snail’s pace. But what’s the point of that?

Our Bluetooth connection dropped a couple of times, too. But overall it has impressive range, and is great fun to drive.