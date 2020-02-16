Once they’re snugly positioned, wirelessly connected to a Sony Xperia 5 and playing a TIDAL Masters stream of Solange’s Stay Flo, we’re rapidly reminded of just how SoundMAGIC got its reputation in the first place.

No, the TWS50 aren’t the loudest earbuds you ever heard - their sensitivity rating of 107dB is nothing unusual, but nevertheless you’re in no danger of developing tinnitus from listening to these. And no, they aren’t the most dynamic earbuds you ever heard, either - even quite steep peaks and troughs in a recording are flattened out somewhat. But in every other respect, the TWS50s are £79 extremely well spent.

They handle the lazy rhythm and tempo of the Solange tune really well. It sounds natural, and confident, and it’s politely but insistently on the front foot. The low-frequency drone is deep and detailed, but it’s controlled enough to steer clear of the midrange above it. At the top end, there’s more politeness - the TWS50s don’t attack the treble frequencies like some rival designs, but then again they don’t sound splashy or harsh like some rival designs.

In between, there’s more than enough space on the (pretty wide) soundstage for a vocalist to do their thing. Thanks to the levels of focus, separation and straightforward detail retrieval the SoundMAGICs are capable of, Solange’s voice is immediate, intimate and alive with character. Even if a singer has deliberately buried their voice in the mix, the TWS50s still manage to make it distinct and coherent - we have a listen to a Spotify stream of The Wedding Present’s version of Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) to prove the point. Thanks to a pleasant unity of tone, the entire frequency range sounds convincingly smooth from top to bottom. And despite their ability to identify and deliver the real subtleties of a recording, the TWS50s aren’t clinical - they have a reasonably energetic sonic signature, and sound more concerned with momentum than they are with analysis. And for a product of this type, at this sort of money, that’s both sensible and admirable.

It seems unlikely anyone who’s shelled out for a dedicated portable music player will be shopping at the entry level of true wireless in-ears - we’re confident every pair of TWS50s SoundMAGIC sells will be paired with a phone or a tablet. And while there are some fine-sounding phones (and a few tablets) out there, there are plenty more that will gladly have their rough edges smoothed by the TWS50s’ overall attitude.