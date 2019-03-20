The big Sony Xperia 10 Plus question: what is a 21:9 aspect screen actually useful for? Movies is the obvious answer.

Blockbusters like Captain Marvel will fill the screen end to end. No holes for notches, no black bars. Sony even keeps the curvature of the screen’s corners to a minimum.

Not every film is presented in anamorphic 2.39:1, which is pretty close to the Sony Xperia 10 Plus’s 21:9. Some are 16:9, some are even 4:3. And the display’s drawbacks become clearer when you start watching YouTube, or TV episodes.

Slap on an episode of Masterchef and you have to put up with great big black bars on the sides. And BBC iPlayer doesn’t even give you the option of chopping off some of Greg Wallace’s shiny pate instead to fill the display.

You’ll also find some movies that were 2.39:1 aspect in the cinema fiddled to a more TV-friendly aspect on some streaming services. Perhaps the Sony Xperia 10 Plus is too pure for this world.

And games? Most apps and games are so specced-out to deal with different screen sizes they breeze through the transition like one of those annoying people who clothes just seem to fit, every time. The benefit of the extra-long, or wide, screen is that console-like games have more room for their virtual gamepad controls.

Your thumbs can get out of the way of the action. But visually it’s not super-impressive, because the height of the image is similar to that of a phone with a much smaller inch count than the Sony Xperia 10 Plus’s 6.5 inches. 21:9 is, sometimes, a practical benefit. It’s not an immersive one, though.

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is only as “good at gaming” as the Moto G7 Plus too, because they have the same Snapdragon 636 CPU. This is not a super-powerful processor. You can get better for the price, and there are trade-offs.

You can only play PUBG at the lowest graphics setting. Ark: Survival Evolve runs dismally until you take a fair bit of sheen off the visuals. In a cheaper phone these don’t feel like significant sacrifices. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is still miles off a “flagship” price, but £350 isn’t cheap if you ask us.