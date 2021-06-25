When the PlayStation 5 was first announced, there was so much buzz about SSDs, high frame rates, ray tracing and magical triggers that 3D audio, another noteworthy PS5 innovation, might have got a bit buried by the headlines.

And while it’s true that we’re over half a year into the console’s life cycle and still don’t see a huge number of games in the PS5 library that utilise Sony’s proprietary Tempest 3D AudioTech engine, it’s certainly impressive when it is on show.

Sony’s long-term goal is to be able to deliver its 3D audio solution through surround sound systems, soundbars and even your TV’s (often naff) built-in speakers, but since launch, headphones have been the focus. You can plug almost any pair of stereo headphones into the DualSense’s 3.5mm jack to try 3D audio for yourself, but for a more elegant wireless solution, Sony’s own Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is affordable and naturally the option being pushed by the house of PlayStation.

And now we’ve really put it through its paces with a number of Tempest-toting PS5 games, it’s hard not to be impressed.