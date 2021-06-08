The introduction of Rivet doesn’t alter the core gameplay loop of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which largely remains the same as it’s been since the early 2000s. You visit planets, shoot waves of robot and alien enemies and collect bolts to upgrade your weapons and gadgets with vendors.

This might become tedious if you were going into skirmishes with bog-standard shotguns and rifles, but Ratchet & Clank has always been about over-the-top weapons, and Rift Apart is no different. The best toys include the Large Negatron Collider, a giant laser beam that you charge before wiping out swathes of baddies at once; Mr Funghi, a deployable army of talking mushrooms that assist you in battle; and the all-new Topiary Sprinker, which fires out miniature water cannons that can turn lumbering mechs into topiaries. You burn through ammo fast so changing weapons frequently is crucial, and the shooting feels so good that you’ll want to master every murderous gizmo at your disposal.

Most weapons in the game make use of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers, which could have felt gimmicky, but actually make total sense. If you’re using a throwable weapon such as the Shatterbomb, pulling the trigger halfway will display an aiming reticule, while pulling it the whole way releases the ammunition. The Burst Pistol, meanwhile, cycles between firing single and burst bullets depending on how far the trigger is pulled. The pad’s inbuilt microphone can often be heard chirping away too, which just adds that extra layer of charm, and each weapon features some kind of haptic feedback when fired.

You won’t be shooting all the time, though. There’s plenty of mostly linear platforming action in Rift Apart as well, some of it optional and reward-driven, with both Lombaxes gaining traversal tools like hover boots and a grappling hook that can pull them through rifts, as well as a dash ability that proves useful in both combat and platforming. You’ll ride various creatures in the game too, while high-speed wall-running and grinding sections - seemingly obligatory in all third-person action games these days - make for some of the games most exciting moments.

Clank is also playable in some levels, where the game shifts to a puzzler and tasks you with guiding what are effectively interdimensional Lemmings along a course to fix problems back in reality. It’s a nice change of pace, and a lot more fun than the colourful but slightly monotonous tank shooter minigames that also pop up occasionally for the sake of variety.

At one point the game even briefly turns to something approaching horror, recalling the terrifying random encounters in Alien Isolation. We’re not sure it totally works, but we credit Insomniac for never letting the gameplay get stale.