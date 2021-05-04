There seems very little point in beating around the bush here, so let’s just come right out with it: as far as picture quality goes, this is the best little OLED TV you can buy. Admittedly there aren’t all that many to choose from, but ‘the best’ is still ‘the best’, right? And besides, the KD-48A9 is more than capable of giving some bigger and more expensive alternatives a run for their money.

There just doesn’t seem to be a flaw in its game. Displaying a Netflix stream of the Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos extravaganza Drive to Survive (not the first time a deathly dull sport has been turned into some compelling docu-drama, and almost certainly not the last), the Sony is casually, effortlessly impressive. It has those endlessly deep black tones that are the OLED trademark, but freights them with stacks of detail. Its ability to deliver clean, notably bright whites makes contrasts pop from the screen. The colour palette it draws from is extraordinarily wide and varied, with punch, subtlety and detail available in every shade. As far as this aspect of picture-making goes, the Sony is second to none.

And in most other respects, too, it’s formidable. A programme about motor-racing is, inevitably, quite heavy on the on-screen motion - and the KD-48A9 has no problems controlling it, describing it, and making it look as natural and convincing as can be. There’s no shimmering of edges, no hesitancy, no doubling of images - just rigorously organised and confidently described movement.

These levels of control, crispness and detail of image, subtlety of colour, extensiveness of contrast and utterly naturalistic ability with skin-tones almost takes the Sony out of the equation altogether. When it’s working at its maximum, it’s almost like looking out of a window.

Not even Netflix ‘Calibrated’ Mode can hamper the A9. Yes, images get a little ruddier, a little dimmer and a little less exciting - but, unlike some rivals that are seemingly in thrall to the streaming service’s authority, the Sony displays a light and deft touch.

Downsides are almost comically few. Ask the Sony to upscale some properly vintage content and, inevitably, its images soften and sag somewhat - but given some half-decent standard-definition stuff to work with, the KD-48A9 is a composed and informative watch.