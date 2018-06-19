Sony a7 III

If you’re new to the full-frame game, you may be forgiven for thinking that £2000 (not to mention however much you’re going to spend on lenses) doesn’t exactly sound cheap - but bear with us.

While £2,000 isn’t exactly loose change, you do get a heck of a lot of features for that wad of cash - and, it’s likely to be reasonably affordable for the average enthusiast - way more so than the £5k Sony A9, for example.

So what are these quality features that we’re banging on about then? First up is the brand new sensor - giving you 24.2 megapixels of goodness, which benefits from back illumination and is an extremely capable performer (see more in the image quality section).

The sensor works in combination with a Bionz X processor, plus an LSI that you’ll also find in some of Sony’s more expensive cameras. The key result of which is the ability to shoot at 10fps - with an impressive buffer of 177 JPEGs, or 89 compressed raw files before it needs a breather. Shooting at 10fps should give you more than enough speed to work with for the majority of situations - it’s not the 20fps speed demon that the A9 is, sure, but it’s also less than half the price. In practice, we’ve found it very capable of keeping up with reasonably predictable moving subjects - my dog, in this case.

Another benefit in this area is the fact that you can switch to using an electronic shutter to completely eliminate any noise rattling from the machine. That makes it great for quiet sports shots, but also anywhere else you might want to be discreet.

The autofocusing system we’ve got here is a hybrid system which gives you 93% coverage across the frame - way more than you’ll get from an equivalent DSLR. The A9’s autofocusing systems make their way onto the much cheaper A7 III too, including the ability to focus in very dark conditions, and excellent tracking capabilities.

4K is pretty much a norm nowadays, of course, so it comes as not a huge surprise that the A7 III has it, with the ability to record in camera an improvement from its predecessor. Videographers see a lot of functions aimed at them here, including clean HDMI output, zebras, a microphone and headphone socket, S-Log 2 and S-Log 3 gamma modes, and a whole bunch of other stuff which is meaningless to 99% of the population.

Battery life may not yet quite touch on the capabilities of some of the DSLRs on the market, but it’s now a very respectable 710 shots / 610 which is likely to see most people through a full day’s shooting, but if you’re a particularly happy snapper, a second battery could keep your worrysome wibbles at bay.