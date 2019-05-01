Having been lugging around the heavy, hulking weight of the Panasonic Lumix S1 for the past couple of weeks, the A6400 felt like a welcome breath of fresh air. Tiny and lightweight (only 403g without a lens), it’s the kind of camera you barely notice when it’s hanging around your neck.

That’s not to say if feels cheap, plasticky or lacking in places to hold, either – there’s a pleasing sturdiness about it, and a good-sized grip for your right hand with plenty of textured rubber-like material on the outside to stop slippage.

Despite the small size, there’s space for both an electronic OLED viewfinder and an LCD touchscreen. Sony’s EVFs are generally impressive, and that remains the case here – its brightness, detail and large eyecup feel like a huge advantages when shooting on the sort of bright, sunny day that makes the screen difficult to see.

The screen itself also feels significant, though – and not just because of its handy (no pun intended) touch-to-focus setting, which lets you set your autofocus point to its desired location by tapping your finger on the screen. The screen also flips downwards to about 45 degrees, or upwards 180 degrees to fully face forward, making both self portraits and self-shot videos much easier to frame; in the past, Sony has shied away from forward-facing screens, and this definitely feels like an attempt to appeal to vloggers who don’t want to invest in external monitors.

There’s a pretty glaring issue with the screen placement, however. Vloggers generally use external mics, and will generally mount these on the hot shoe. In the case of the A6400, that would mean the mic blocking the user’s view of the screen when it’s flipped forward. You could get around this by buying a cage for the camera and mounting the mic off the side but, well, that means buying a cage. As a design decision, it feels uncharacteristically ill-considered from Sony.