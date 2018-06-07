While Beam may not be able to compete with Playbar on sound, one area where it blows it out the water is features.

Sonos was way ahead of the curve in the early 2000s when it released products focused on music streaming, but in 2018, smart home assistants are the feature everyone's crying out for.

Like the company's recent Sonos One speaker, Beam will pack Amazon Alexa from launch, meaning you can ask her to play you specific tracks, watch certain shows and movies (if you have an Amazon Fire TV device) and even turn your TV on for you.

You can also do anything else you’d usually do with Alexa, such as ask for news or weather updates or control other smart home devices. Google Assistant will also be coming to Beam, but Sonos is being coy about when that will actually roll out.

Beam will also work with AirPlay 2, thanks to an update coming to all Sonos speakers released after the redesigned Play 5. This means you’ll be able to see your Sonos Beam as a speaker when playing music on an Apple device, without needing to go into the Sonos app.

What’s neat is that even when using the speaker this way, you can still use Alexa to control it, such as playing, pausing and changing volume. You’ll also be able to make any older Sonos speakers in the house work with AirPlay 2, as long as you have one of the newer speakers on your network.

One of Beam's other smarts is the new HDMI ARC port, which enables the built-in Alexa to turn the TV on or change the channel, for example. Older TVs might not support this feature (they'll have to be pretty old though - ARC's been around a fair while now), but thankfully Sonos will include a HDMI to optical audio connection, just like on the older Playbar, if you're lagging behind the times.

Perhaps the only bad bit of news is the sole ethernet port on Beam, unlike Playbar, which has two. This allows you to easily wire in a nearby SUB, for example, but doesn't give you the chance to hardwire to your router if needs be. Thankfully, it’s simple and cheap enough to buy a network switch, or you can just use your system over Wi-Fi.

One other small wrinkle is the fact that the physical controls have been moved from the side to the top on Beam, which could be an issue for people planning to put the speaker on a shelf under their TV.