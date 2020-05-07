As anyone who has watched the (admittedly awful) London-set episode of Gomorrah will attest, Italians don’t care much for our coffee.

Perhaps it was down to the indifference of swapping the Amalfi Coast for the Euston Road, or we’d served the cast Mellow Birds, but had they had a Smeg ECF01 Espresso Coffee Machine at their disposal things might have been different.

Smeg’s manual machine is as much an educational tool as it is a means to get your quality morning roast without leaving the house. The operation involves ground beans (pods work too), filtering, tampering, and the optional steaming and frothing of milk.

You have to work for your hit, but this might just be the perfect stepping stone to take you from coffee pod padawan to barista Jedi.