If the most recent swathe of big, five-star Sennheiser gear has primed us for anything, it’s for a sound that’s as full-figured as the product from which it comes. It’s a template the Momentum True Wireless follow - but only up to a point.

Fire up 'DNA.' from Kedrick Lamar’s DAMN. and there’s no shortage of big, bold bass action for the rest of the frequency range to glide above - but it’s not as warm, nor as out-and-out bludgeoning, as some other headphones in Sennheiser’s current range. Instead it’s expertly judged, with straight edges described at the entry into and exit from individual bass sounds.

And while this tune’s bass is designed to drone, it doesn’t swamp the information above it as it can in less accomplished hands. In short, there’s as much bass wallop as you could reasonably expect, but that’s not the be-all and end-all of the Momentum True Wireless’s abilities.

Mid-range fidelity, for example, is outstanding. Nina Simone’s fulminating pass through Brecht and Weill’s Pirate Jenny from her 1964 album Live at Carnegie Hall is given enough detail and insight to raise the hair on the back of your neck. Simone sounds utterly engaged, passionate and completely malevolent - the earbuds allow her to inhabit the story of the song completely, and as a result the reading is just as straightforwardly frightening as its composers intended.

The top end is equally impressively judged, with shine and clatter in Passenger’s Let Her Go that never spills into coarseness. There’s high- and low-order dynamism in spades, there’s ample attack (of the polite kind in this instance, of course), and a pleasantly widescreen overall presentation. Integration and focus all impress, too.

There’s not quite the out-and-out scale or volume some listeners might desire, especially those who aspire to tinnitus. And the Sennheisers don’t generate quite the same level of outright excitement or, to a lesser extent, musicality as their most accomplished rivals (specifically Sony’s mighty WF-1000MX3). But, as we all know, being fractionally short of the very best around doesn’t make for a product bad. Far from it, in this instance.