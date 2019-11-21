You wouldn’t know it from most TV manufacturers’ model line-ups, but out in the real world the majority of customers don’t want, don’t need and can’t afford massive TVs with massive specifications and massive price-tags.

What most customers want is a reasonably sized TV with a decent specification and a price that isn’t similar to that of a nearly new Range Rover. Televisions like this exist, of course - it’s just that TV companies tend not to draw too much attention to them. Not sexy, not aspirational.

This Samsung UE43RU7020 is a case in point: a titchy (43in) screen at an unremarkable price, it’s actually the smallest and most affordable 4K TV Samsung builds. The Korean giant would much rather you had a look further up its model range. Much further up, ideally.

But the UE43RU7020 has, on paper at least, plenty to recommend it. It’s the right size for those who don’t want to give over a whole room of their home to watching TV; its 4K HDR specification makes it compatible with the state of the mainstream TV art; and its eye-catching price is only going to go one way, especially when Black Friday rolls around.

Shouldn’t Samsung be making a much bigger deal of this TV?