Get some high-quality content up and running - a 4K HDR10+ Blu-ray of American Gangster in this instance - and it’s the brightness and clarity of the Samsung’s contrasts that’s the most immediately impressive thing about it.

At 1500 nits, the QN85A doesn’t have the peak brightness of its more expensive QN95A sibling - but this is impressive peak brightness nevertheless, and the Samsung makes every one of those nits count. Its white tones are clean, detailed and varied, and when combined with the deep, equally clean and equally varied black tones the QN85A can generate, contrasts are stark and convincing. Because this is only the second Mini LED screen we’ve seen up close, we’re still knocked out by the depth of its black tones and its control of backlighting - though we’re bound to become blase about it sooner rather than later.

In every other respect, too, the native 4K picture quality is deeply satisfying. There doesn’t seem to be a colour in existence the Samsung doesn’t know about, it draws edges with a very steady hand, and can generate impressive depth of field when the content demands it. Skin-tones and -textures are utterly convincing too - the QN85A seems able to make the minutiae of complexions completely apparent. Only the very occasional suggestion of hesitancy when the screen is filled by the most testing and complex motion sounds a remotely false note.

It’s equally enjoyable where games are concerned, too. The starkness of the contrasts, the eye-popping variation of the colour palette and the solidity of the overall image - even if it’s in constant flux - all make for an absorbing experience. Sub-10ms response times don’t do any harm, either.

All of this stuff generally translates to 1080p content - there’s the inevitable softening of overall image quality, naturally, and not quite the conviction to skin-tones, but the Samsung proves an adept upscaler from this position. All the strong work it does with colours and contrasts is still in evidence, and while the motion sickness is a little more pronounced it’s not problematic.

It’s when you step down again, and give the Samsung some properly vintage content to deal with - we haven’t been able to move for highlights of Euro ‘96 lately, for example - that the QN85A turns its nose up. It seems to be a bridge too far for the Samsung, and the images that result are soft, noisy and indistinct. Motion gets smeary, colours degrade to uniformity and even those lovely black tones lose a lot of positivity. So the lesson is: don’t buy a QE55QN85A if you’re a heavy fan of elderly TV programmes.