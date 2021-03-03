Right from the off (and ‘the off’ in this instance means a 4K stream of Blade Runner 2049 via Amazon Prime Video), the QE65QN95A is impressive across the board. Just one look at those opening titles - small white text on a massive black background - lets you know that Mini LED, at least here, is all business. The black of the screen is as deep and, yes, as black as we’ve seen from a backlit panel, while the text is bright - and there’s no hint of backlight bleed, or blooming, or haoling, or any of the other unhelpful stuff backlit screens are associated with.

And everywhere else, too, the Samsung looks good. As well as deep black tones and impressive contrasts, detail levels are absolutely sky-high, there’s fine depth of field, skin-tones and -textures are really convincing, and edges are defined smoothly. Picture noise is notable only by its absence, and the overall image is clean, deep and beautifully defined. Motion, even the dreaded slow pan, is gripped with the sort of tenacity more usually associated with vices.

An HDR10+ 4K Blu-ray of The Shining fares equally well. There’s a little more picture noise evident in this vintage content, but in every other respect - detail levels, contrasts, lustrousness of black tones, movement handling and all the rest of it - the news is unambiguously good. Backlighting, again, is spot on - director Stanley Kubrick loved a bit of candle-light, and the Samsung describes and controls it beautifully.

Switching to some live football on BT Sport 1HD prompts the QE65QN95A to rearrange its picture settings - and it seemingly set itself to ‘searing’. White tones are piercing enough to deal with cataracts, and colours are wildly overdriven - the green of the pitch is the single greenest thing we’ve ever seen. Dive back into the menus to tone everything down, though, and order is restored. Images are detailed enough to reveal individual pixels on the pitch-side advertising hoardings, and motion stays secure. When the broadcast switches from real-time to super slo-mo replay the QN95A can take a beat to adjust itself, briefly hiccuping through motion, but it’s over in a trice.

As a gaming monitor it’s everything you could realistically hope for - extremely rapid response times (between 5.8 and 9.3ms by all accounts), good grip of motion and an excellent colour palette. Lighting effects look superb - thanks again, Mini LED! - and blacks are as deep and detailed as we’ve (suddenly) come to expect.

As an upscaler, the Samsung is adept as long as you don’t ask too much of it. Full HD content via iPlayer stays decently sharp and detailed, even if motion isn’t subject to quite such Draconian control. Step down in quality until you’re watching some vintage nonsense on ITV4, though, and it becomes apparent the Neo Quantum Processor 4K isn’t a miracle-worker - images are soft, ill-defined and as all-around unwatchable as ITV4 is in general.