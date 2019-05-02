One of the truly startling aspects of the QE65Q90R’s performance concerned its off-axis viewability - QLED had, until this TV arrived, a justifiable reputation for horribly diminished colour and contrast for viewers who weren’t sitting directly in front of the screen. The Q90R’s Ultra Viewing Angle added an extra panel layer for light-focusing and backlight leakage-prevention, and it worked a treat. So it’s nice to report it’s every bit as effective here - even those sitting radically off-axis get a proper taste of what the Q80R is capable of. And what it’s capable of, in short, is very lifelike and natural picture quality.

Set-up is mercifully uncomplicated - Samsung is the anti-Philips in this respect, giving the end user a fairly limited number of options to fine-tune the image. So it should be the work of just a moment or two to get a satisfying balance.

Displaying a 4K Blu-ray disc of the ultra-vivid Avengers: Infinity War the Samsung impresses with the vibrancy of its colour palette. Reds and yellows pop when they need to, but during the movie’s (few) moments of human realism there’s great authenticity to skin tones and textures.

The QE55Q80R makes plenty of the HDR10-assisted contrasts, allowing convincing brightness to Thor’s thunder-summoning while keeping the dark elements of the picture deep and detailed. There is lovely definition to the finest details, even if they’re computer-generated rather than captured in reality. And motion is, one the whole, handled with confidence - only when the effects are piling up and the on-screen action is getting especially hectic does the Samsung betray how hard it’s working. It’s a mark of how accomplished the Q80R is - a slight hint of motion-smearing becomes disproportionately jarring partly because it’s so rare.

The story is similar when taking steps down in quality. A 4K stream of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot via Amazon Prime is stable and high-contrast, with a lot of detail contained in Joaquin Phoenix’s complexion and the stifling surroundings of AA meetings.It doesn’t have quite the vibrancy of a disc-derived image but it’s thoroughly enjoyable nevertheless.

As an upscaler the Q80R is efficient rather than spectacular - you’ll never mistake a BBC iPlayer stream of Lady Macbeth for a native 4K image, but it’s very watchable nevertheless. The Q80R shares the picture processing technology of the Q90R, and maintains the same low-noise upscaling abilities. There’s more of a drop-off in contrast and brightness compared to its more expensive sibling, but not so much that it’s going to put much of a crimp in your enjoyment. Gamers will appreciate the sub-20ms response time just as much as the bright, stable HDR images of a game like FIFA19.

There’s no doubt the Q80R doesn’t enjoy quite the contrast headroom of the Q90R, due to its inferior peak brightness and reduced number of dimming zones, but there’s never any danger of dynamic contrast disappointing.

No matter the source, the Samsung QE55Q80R impresses with its surprisingly bold, assertive sound. Thanks (in part) to the relative depth of the Samsung’s chassis, its sound has more depth and punch than flatscreen TVs are generally associated with. That’s not to say a £2k TV like this doesn’t deserve/demand a half-decent soundbar to bring the audio closer to the standard of the video performance.