There are a couple of really eye-opening aspects to the Samsung’s picture performance, both of which go a long way to narrowing the gap between QLED and its OLED nemesis. They’re black-tone level and detail, and off-axis viewing.

No LCD TV has previously enjoyed the sort of off-axis fidelity the Q90 is capable of. Samsung’s fitted an additional layer to the panel to prevent backlight leakage and concentrate light where it ought to be. It’s a feature called Ultra Viewing Angle and it works as well as the name suggests: even viewers sitting radically off-axis can see the same vibrancy of colour, depth of black tone and extended contrasts those sitting in the sweet spot are enjoying.

At a stroke, Samsung has taken away one of OLED’s unique selling points. It’s gone a long way towards catching OLED where black levels and detail are concerned, too. Last year’s 4K QLED crushed black tones in the quest for OLED-style depth, and gave away detail as a result. Samsung’s 8K monsters from earlier this year went too far the other way - they delivered prodigious levels of detail from dark tones but stopped short of serving up true blacks. But the Q90 strikes a brilliant balance between handing over OLED-like inkiness and dishing all the details.

A look at the excellent 4K Blu-ray transfer of Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige confirms it: even when Christian Bale’s character is brooding in the deep darkness of his prison cell, the details of the texture of his uniform and his bedding are gratifyingly clear. The two significant advances bring this QLED far closer to OLED’s all-around game. And in every other respect bar one, the Q90 has the talent to make a pretty compelling case for a spot on your shortlist.

Its colour palette is naturalistic and extensive - it’s vivid without being overblown. Contrasts are extremely wide - even something as prosaic as the FBI warning before the start of the movie, with white text on a black background, pops impressively. Watching Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 on Netflix illustrates just how well the Samsung manages contrasts without giving away any detail. Samsung’s claim of 2000 nits peak brightness seems entirely plausible. The same stream demonstrates what good work the Q90 does when upscaling to fit its 4K panel. The picture is sharp and clean, with very little indication of just how hard the Samsung is working to fill its screen.

About the only area where the Samsung is obviously playing catch-up is motion-handling. Its default ‘Auto’ motion processing setting is unnatural in the extreme - it’s possible to finesse the Q90 in the ‘Custom’ section of its set-up menu, but the TV stubbornly retains a little blur and noise when motion gets properly testing. The narrow stripes at the bottom of a Manchester United home kit during Match of the Day on iPlayer are beautifully defined when the wearer is stationary, but the instant he breaks into a sprint they become less distinct and carry some artefacts.

Sound-wise, the Q90 is fairly impressive by prevailing LCD TV standards - there’s reasonable depth, impressive definition and a fairly wide spread of sound. Of course, it goes without saying that even a small and affordable soundbar will wipe the floor with the Samsung’s performance - and as the company has designed the Q90’s stand so thoughtfully, it would be churlish not to position a soundbar there. After all, if you’ve spent the thick end of £4k on a TV you really should budget to bring the sound up to the standard of the pictures.