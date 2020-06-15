On paper, the Lite doesn't lose out all that much compared to the Tab S6 on the display front - sure, it's 0.1in smaller across, and resolution takes a bigger hit, but 2000x1200 is still more than Full HD, so video streaming doesn't suffer.

The biggest loss here is panel technology. You get an LCD screen, rather than AMOLED, so Samsung could keep costs down. Contrast isn't nearly as good when watching dark and moody Netflix dramas, but otherwise colours still have lots of punch, and the display gets plenty bright enough too. Step outside and you won't struggle to see what's on screen.

There's no HDR support here, and if you aren't a fan of the out-the-box colours there's not much you can do about it, as there's no colour temperature or white balance controls buried in the Settings screen. For the price, though, there's little to complain about, with largely balanced hues that make pictures and videos appear easy on the eye.

AKG-branded stereo speakers sit at the top and bottom of the tablet, which makes them best suited for horizontal use. They get impressively loud and have good separation once you turn on Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, which helps give streaming video that extra dab of immersion, but there's not much in the way of low-end. Mids and high-end notes are clear enough, with just a hint of distortion when you really crank it, but you'll still want some headphones for bass-heavy listening.