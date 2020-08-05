If there’s one thing that we’ve realised this side of 2020, other than developing an ardent appreciation for hairdressers and their important work, it’s that smartphone manufacturers show zero sign of slowing down.

That’s handy then, as staying connected seems more important than ever.

The Note series has always been about work prioritising multi-tasking and of course, the unique S Pen, for jotting down Very Important notes and also getting creative. Samsung has just launched two versions – the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, no prizes for guessing which is the meatier of the two.

The Note 20 feels like an upgrade from the Note 10, with a flat screen and more responsive pen and it’s the one which comes in the new mystic green colour. The Note 20 Ultra is where Samsung flex some real muscle with Samsung’s best display yet and fastest too, making it a mega powerful gaming machine, even more so now both phones offer XBox GamePass ultimate through Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft.

With the Note 20 starting at £849 and the Note 20 Ultra at £1,179 expectation is high, so what else is worthy of note?