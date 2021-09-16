There are inescapable shortcomings where picture performance is concerned. But they’re predictable, relatively minor and trifling compared to what the UE43AU7100 gets right.

Unsurprisingly, the screen does its best work when offered native 4K content to work with. Ideally, that’s 4K content with some HDR10+ dynamic metadata involved – either a UHD Blu-ray disc or a stream from Amazon Prime Video, because (as we’ve established) Netflix is keener on Dolby Vision than Samsung is.

So it’s down to a 4K HDR10+ Blu-ray disc of Sam Mendes’ 1917 to allow the AU7100 to give the best possible account of itself. And within reason, it’s a very agreeable account indeed.

Detail levels are impressive. It doesn’t matter if the Samsung is describing the textures of a uniform or the complexion of the person wearing it: you’re given a full picture of even the finer details, which really helps the perceived realism of the images. The AU7100 also manages to invest black tones with plenty of information, even though it struggles to generate true black (instead settling for extremely deep grey).

This is true at the opposite end, too. The AU7100 is by no means an especially bright screen, but the white tones it delivers are well differentiated and carry a lot of detail – which means they’re decently nuanced and contrast well with the black tones. Plus the colour palette that’s available between these two extremes is extensive: they can pop when required but, thanks to the wide-ranging variation in tone and shade that’s available, they’re capable of real subtlety and nuance too.

Picture quality is equally encouraging elsewhere. Motion is confidently handled (the Samsung’s logical setup menus help here), edge definition is smooth and convincing, while picture noise is minimised even in the darkest, most unchanging scenes.

So if you intend to exist on a diet of 4K content, there’s very little to grumble about. And that’s also largely true if you ask the Samsung to upscale 1080p content. Sure, some of the finest detail disappears, edges can be a little less positive and insight into black tones decreases noticeably, but in broad terms it’s a strong performance which results in very watchable images.

Go below Full HD, though, and the AU7100 throws in the towel. Images become simultaneously edgy and overly smooth, while picture noise is impossible to ignore. On-screen movement looks unnatural, and depth of field falls away too. If you like to binge on daytime TV, you can find equally affordable alternatives to the AU7100 that won’t be so judgemental.