Tech brands don’t get much more illustrious than Roberts. Now into its 86th year as a company that was into ‘wireless’ when ‘wireless’ meant an entirely different thing, Roberts has been touting its Royal Warrant (as supplier of radiograms, transistor radio and the like to Queen Elizabeth II) since 1955. You want heritage? Roberts has it.

And yet that Royal Warrant and its connotations can seem like a bit of straitjacket. After all, no one wants to jeopardise a ‘by Royal appointment’ logo - so, while Roberts’ product catalogue includes newfangled stuff like internet radio and Bluetooth connectivity, the Revival radio remains its bread and butter.

Retro, premium and in such good taste that the Queen probably has dozens, the Revival radio is what the world thinks of when it thinks of Roberts. What Morgan is to cars, Roberts Revival is to radios - coveted by people who hanker after a simpler time of red telephone boxes, footballers who don’t dive, and pre-decimal coinage.

Obviously that perception needs to change. But not so radically that the Queen might withdraw patronage. If Roberts is going to meet the needs of the 21st-century consumer head on, it needs to do so carefully. Subtly. Without tearing up its upmarket rule-book.

And so here’s the Stream 67.