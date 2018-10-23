Razer Phone 2

The sequel is ever-so-slightly less brick-like than the original Razer Phone, thanks to some curved edges that make it a bit more comfortable to grip - but this is still a chunky handset.

The Space 2001 monolith vibe continues up front, with straight lines and sharp angles, and two large speaker grilles topping and tailing the 5.7in display - which are somehow IP67 water resistant, a first for Razer.

Around back, metal has been swapped for Gorilla Glass (allowing wireless charging for the first time). The camera has moved, but still protrudes out of the phone case.

It's also impossible to miss that light-up logo. Pretty much all Razer products have some kind of RGB lighting, so when the original phone arrived sans any LEDs, fans were up in arms. Razer has rectified that for 2018, so now the logo illuminates in whatever custom colour and pattern you want. Gimmicky? Hell yes, but Razer customers are sure to love it.

Other aspects remain unchanged, meaning volume buttons moved far enough out of reach to avoid accidental presses when playing games, a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the phone (with a 3.5mm dongle in the box, as there's no headphone socket) and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader. It's not quite as easy to reach as it was on Sony's old Xperia phones, on account of the sheer size of the phone, but it's quick to unlock the handset once you actually get a digit on the sensor.

Design- and dimension-wise, Razer's hands were tied by its Project Linda dockable laptop concept. This optional accessory let you dock the original Razer Phone into the spot you'd normally find a laptop touchpad, essentially turning it into a gamer-friendly Chromebook. Or it would have, had the thing ever actually gone on sale.

Seeing as you still can't buy one a year after it was first revealed, it's anyone's guess as to whether Razer will actually follow through with the concept. Either way, you've got to hope Razer mixes things up if it makes a third phone - as it stands, the Razer Phone 2 feels decidedly old-school compared to almost every other 2018 smartphone, with its chunky bezels and boxy shape.