It’s the gamer dilemma.

You’ve got a fancy headset that sounds fantastic when you’re racking up high scores in front of your PC or games console - but it’s too big and bulky to take on the move. Meanwhile, those dull-as-dishwater earbuds that came free with your phone hardly tell the world you’re a l33t online warrior.

That’s why you need a pair of Razer’s latest draped around your neck. The Hammerhead BT cuts the cord, but has the unmistakeable green LED glow of gamer-friendly gear.

There’s more to it than that, of course. And I’m not just talking about the cables, which also follow Razer’s trademark colour scheme.

Look beyond the branding, though, and this is a decent set of neckband in-ears that sound great for the price.