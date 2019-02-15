Razer has deployed a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 inside this machine – and it’s a Max-Q version with the clock speeds lowered in order to save power.

The Alienware also had Max-Q technology, but its GTX 1070 is a year out of date when compared to the Blade’s hardware.

The power available is obvious when playing games. The Razer’s RTX 2070 averaged 83fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and it zipped through Ghost Recon Wildlands at 52fps. It even handled Witcher 3 at 87fps.

The gulf between the RTX 2070 and the GTX 1070 is illustrated by theoretical tests. The RTX 2070 Max-Q scored 15,365 in 3D Mark Fire Strike – while the GTX 1070 scored 14,413.

Those scores mean that you can play any top-tier game with its graphics dialled right up. The Razer will handle esports games and VR headsets without breaking a sweat, too.

However, the Blade can’t quite do everything. You’ll need to run games at beyond 100fps if you want to get the most out of the 144Hz panel, but the toughest games will need their graphics settings toned down in order to achieve those speeds.

The CPU wasn’t without issue, either. It’s a six-core i7-8750H, just like the Alienware, and it’s paired with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

The processor has the grunt to handle day-to-day tasks – but it was a little slower than other machines with the same silicon. Take its Geekbench single- and multi-core scores of 4,783 points and 16,786 points. They’re fine, but it’s not unusual to see the Core i7-8750H score beyond 5,000 and 18,000 points.

So, what’s gone wrong? It’s simple: the chassis can’t quite handle the CPU. The Core i7-8750H runs at 2.2GHz and is supposed to have a six-core Turbo peak of 3.9GHz, but during our benchmarks the chip never ran beyond 3.25GHz. It’s not a terminal issue, and it’s not going to bottleneck games or affect day-to-day use. But it’s certainly a little disappointing.

The CPU’s throttling issues also highlighted thermal problems. Playing low-level games saw the Blade produce a low rumble – and tougher situations saw the noise become louder.

During these tests the metal around the keyboard become hot, and the underside was almost too hot to touch during intensive gaming sessions.

The Blade and Alienware both produce similar noise levels, and the racket can easily be combated with a headset. Most conventional gaming laptops are far cooler, though, and we expected better from such a stylish and expensive machine.

Don’t expect much longevity from this laptop, either. During an application test the Blade lasted for a reasonable five hours, but we barely got to two hours during gaming. That’s better than the Alienware and most other gaming laptops, but you’re still going to need the mains adapter if you want a solid gaming session away from home.