PROMOTED: TCL’s OD Zero Mini-LED TV tech puts OLED on notice at CES 2021

Launching at CES 2021, OD Zero Mini-LED is a new LED display technology that builds on the company’s first-generation Mini-LED TVs released in Europe in 2019.

Mini-LED gets its name from the much smaller spacing between LEDs than you’ll find in traditional TVs, which in turn allows for more LEDs on the backlight. And we’re not talking a tiny amount – a Mini-LED TV will have tens of thousands of LEDs instead of just a few hundred.

More LEDs means more light, so you can expect a much brighter picture than a traditional TV can muster, and the sort of brightness usually associated with OLED. That ensures high dynamic range (HDR) pictures look gorgeous, and thanks to QLED offering richer colours and a greater depth of detail for a picture that is increasingly immersive and true to life.

With a plentiful supply of LEDs to play with, TCL has been able to add extra dimming zones too. Dimming zones are the areas on an LCD TV’s backlight that adjust their lighting to suit what it is you’re watching. The more you have, the more accurate your picture will be, as the TV has greater control over the light it’s outputting.

Think of a bright moon on a dark sky. With the extra dimming zones, a TV can accurately recreate the areas of darkness and brightness it needs to, without the two bleeding into one another. That means TCL’s Mini-LED TVs are a masterclass in contrast, offering brilliant whites next to deep blacks for outstanding sharpness and precision.