Promoted: Lighten up with the MSI GE66 Raider

You know that warm glow of satisfaction you get from buying a really great new piece of tech? Watch out for the MSI GE66 Raider: it’ll glow right back at you.
This powerful gaming laptop has a keyboard whose customisable 16.7 million colours extend to a Mystic Light bar across the front of the chassis, adding an immersive ambience to your every fragging session.
Look beyond the light, however, and you'll discover some serious gamer-friendly specs.
Dot stuff
That glowing bar of light is just the psychedelic cherry on top of an impressive tech-cake that’s seen MSI’s flagship gaming laptop honoured with a 2020 Red Dot Product Design Award.
Combining lightness, sturdy build quality and serious performance (which we’ll come to in a moment), the GE66 Raider is a portable machine with the angular styling of a next-gen sports car.
And with the option of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q chip, you’re getting ultra-slick graphics to match the ultra-sleek looks.
Slot stuff
The smart design thinking extends to this computer’s connectivity options. All the heavy stuff (HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, mains charging, Ethernet) is tucked away round the back to keep things looking clean and free of desk-spaghetti, while USB ports are spaced out along the sides so you can plug in multiple peripherals at once for a proper ‘pro gamer’ experience.
There’s also an SD card slot and, of course, a mic/headphone combo output for those all-important in-game shouting matches. And in the world of wireless comms, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.
Sound comes courtesy of MSI’s Duo Wave Speaker system, with a passive radiator for extra bass and support for hi-res audio, while a 1080p webcam means beaten opponents will be able to watch you gloat in glorious Full HD.
Hot stuff
Right, here’s the bit where you say “Fine, but is it actually any good?” and we say “Yeah, it chuffing well is.”
The GE66 Raider is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processor with up to 64GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce graphics up to RTX 2080 Super, which is a recipe for top gaming performance.
To make sure it isn’t literally hot stuff, there are two fans dedicated to the processor and graphics card, driving the heat out through six pipes. This keeps the laptop cool and ensures there are no dips in performance even while running games with a heavy processing load.
A 15.6in panel with a pro-standard refresh rate of 240Hz means you’ll never miss the smallest detail when stalking your way through an FPS, and it’ll even deliver real-time ray-tracing for the kind of realistic lighting that previous generations of gamers could only dream of.
The customisable SteelSeries RGB keyboard allows you to create personal colour settings, so you’ll never find yourself staring at the keys trying to find the one that’s going to save you from being pulverised – even when you’re playing at 2am with the lights off. The easy travel of the keys themselves, meanwhile, offers a comfortable gaming experience no matter how long you play.
Finally, to keep you going – and indeed glowing – there’s a huge 99.9Wh battery for more than 7hrs of productivity time.
