Promoted: Lighten up with the MSI GE66 Raider

You know that warm glow of satisfaction you get from buying a really great new piece of tech? Watch out for the MSI GE66 Raider: it’ll glow right back at you.

This powerful gaming laptop has a keyboard whose customisable 16.7 million colours extend to a Mystic Light bar across the front of the chassis, adding an immersive ambience to your every fragging session.

Look beyond the light, however, and you'll discover some serious gamer-friendly specs.