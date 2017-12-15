miPic lets you turn your Instagram snaps into cold hard cash

What’s particularly neat is that you don’t have to keep your creations to yourself. miPic optionally allows budding photographers and Instagram artists to sell prints of their work to anyone online, earning a 20 percent commission on each sale.

There are already a wealth of different prints on offer (including this particularly awesome cat), which can be applied to t-shirts, swimsuits, phone cases, vests, towels, framed prints, pillows, tote bags, leggings, canvas, flip flops and huge acrylic and aluminium floats.

“We all create cool pics using our phones that are worthy of hanging on the wall or sent as a gift to a loved one,” says Founder & CEO, Carl Thomas. “We have teamed up with the best print makers in the UK to enable everyone to bring their pictures to life without breaking the bank and sacrificing on quality.”

The miPic app is available now for free, with customisable prints starting from as little as £15. Best of all if you sign up to miPic’s newsletter you get 10 percent off your first order.

