Boost your KD ratio with MSI’s high-precision Clutch GM41 Lightweight gaming mouse

There’s 30 seconds left in the round. Circling back around the map, you position yourself in the infamous alleyway. A few seconds later they round the corner, stepping directly into your crosshairs. The game’s yours - aim, click, and your kill should rack up enough points to squeeze out a victory. Or at least that’s the plan.

In reality your shot goes wide, giving someone called 'XxROFL_CAT420Xx' enough time to panic-spam the trigger, spraying out a messy but effective rain of bullets directly towards you. You’re done, the game is lost, and you just lost some precious dignity.

While it’s easy for a bad workman to blame their tools, sometimes they genuinely aren’t fit for the job. Take mice for example. You can quite happily use any mouse under the sun for web browsing, work, or slower-paced games like RPGs, but if you’re a competitive FPS player that’s looking to climb through the ranks, the mouse you use really can make a difference.

Enter the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight - a high-end gaming mouse that’s rammed with features designed to elevate your performance to a whole new level.