Audio-Technica DSR Series: pursuing perfect wireless sound

We like our headphones with a bit of whizz. A bit of bang. A bit of pizzazz. The problem is, the more whizz-bang your headphones come with, the more compromises you tend to make, particularly when it comes to sound quality. Want headphones made famous by celebrities? Say hello to recognisable logos and goodbye to your music sounding remotely like it was intended to.

Want wireless headphones? Of course you do. But that normally means compromises too. For one thing, sending audio via standard Bluetooth means compression; the audio equivalent of buying a Steinway piano online and having it squashed into a cube so it’ll fit through the letterbox.

Kozo Ando, an acoustic engineer at Japanese audio specialists Audio-Technica, agrees. “As a headphone manufacturer, we know even if the acoustic design is perfect, audio quality deterioration has already happened.”